Neymar comments on speculation and says he intends to leave PSG

The name of Neymar was one of the most talked about so far in this transfer window. And the Brazilian broke the silence about his future. According to shirt 10 of Paris Saint-Germainhis wish is to continue in the Parisian team this season.

– I want to stay at Paris Saint Germain. No one from the club has told me anything about the plans for my future, how things are. I don’t know what kind of plans they have for me, but I want to stay – Neymar told AFP after PSG win this Saturday in a friendly.

According to several portals on the Old Continent, Neymar could leave Paris Saint-Germain this window. The reasons were varied, such as a bad relationship with Mbappé and even the high cost that the former Barcelona player generates for the French team.

In a World Cup year, however, the player believes that moving from the French capital may not be the best option. Fearing a drop in pace in the event of a change of club due to adaptation, Neymar understands that the best thing at the moment is to stay at PSG and present himself to the Brazilian team in full physical shape.

Recently, the 30-year-old player triggered a trigger in his contract with the City of Lights team that extended his contract. Now, Neymar’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain is valid until June 2027.