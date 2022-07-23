Not Even The Thundering Rock Stops DC Disappointment At Comic-Con







Photo: Twitter/San Diego Comic-Con / Modern Popcorn

Warner brought Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson dressed as Black Adam for his performance at Comic-Con International, complete with a pedestal to lift him above the stage, smoke from dry ice and lightning and thunder projected onto a screen behind him, but when it came to presenting content, the panel of DC Comics films was a big disappointment.

Many believed the studio would do more than anticipated. But the highlight was the noise, smoke and silent pose of The Rock at the beginning. Of news, only the trailers of the announced films, “Black Adam” and “Shazam: Fury of the Gods”, which premiere this year. A stark contrast to other appearances at the San Diego event, when DC panels used to last more than two hours, had numerous reveals, and even overshadowed Marvel’s presentations.

The anticlimax indicates that Warner still doesn’t know what to do with the DC movies scheduled for 2023, due to the misogynistic attacks by Johnny Depp fans against actress Amber Heard and the implosion of Ezra Miller’s career, involved in arrests and scandals, that shake up the studio’s main releases for next year, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” and “Flash”.

But even with those films experiencing ostracism, there have been no mentions of other titles such as “Batgirl” (slated for a release this year) and “Blue Beetle” (the first Latino superhero film), nor any updates on the future of ” Wonder Woman” by Gal Gadot, “Batman” by Robert Pattinson and much less “Superman” by Henry Cavill, whose absence imploded the biggest rumor at Comic-Con 2022.

There was also no news about the numerous productions in development for HBO Max, such as a “Zatana” movie and “Green Lantern” series, “Constantine” and other projects by producer JJ Abrams.

In this case, the problem appears to be internal. Rumor has it that the new heads of Warner Bros. Discovery are questioning Abrams’ multimillion-dollar contract with the former Warner Media, which would be seen as a financial loss for the long delay in showing results.

On the other hand, Warner may be saving the news for its own fan event. So far, though, the studio hasn’t announced a new – the third – issue of DC Fandome.

Watch the video below of The Rock as Black Adam, cheering a crowd that would soon leave the panel in frustration.