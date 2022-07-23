Now, Oppo is coming to Brazil – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

The Chinese smartphone brand Oppo confirmed this Friday (22) the start of its operation in Brazil. The news seems unexpected, but the company has been working behind the scenes for some time. Three devices have already gone through the approval process at the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel): the Reno7, the A57 and the A77.

Oppo Reno7, one of the approved devices in Brazil (Image: Reproduction / Oppo)

O technoblog had access to the documentation of Oppo cell phones at Anatel. Two approval certificates for smartphones were issued last Tuesday (19).

One is for the CPH2363 model, commercially known as Reno7, and the other is for the CPH2385 and CPH2387 models, called the A77 and A57.

And these were not the first approvals of Oppo products in Brazil.

On July 6th, Anatel approved the battery model BLP907. With 4,500 mAh of capacity, it should equip the Reno7.

Days later, on July 11, it was the turn of the BLP923 battery to gain certification. It has 4,880 mAh — that’s slightly less than advertised for the A57 and A77, which have 5,000 mAh.

In the documentation obtained by the report, there are even photos of the devices already with the Anatel seal.

Oppo A77 in the homologation documents (Image: Reproduction / Anatel)

Oppo Reno7 in homologation (Image: Reproduction / Anatel)

The battery testing and certification processes were carried out by Fundação CPQD, in Campinas/SP. The person who requested the service, according to the documentation, was an individual micro-entrepreneur, with an address in São Paulo/SP.

The news of Oppo’s arrival in Brazil emerged this Friday (22), from a report in the newspaper Economic value.

According to the publication, the devices will be imported from China initially – it is not yet known if there are plans for local production, nor what investment in the operation.

The brand should debut here with an affordable mid-range device with 4G. The company does not say which, or when, it will likely be the A57 or the A77.

In 2018, rumors circulated that Oppo would arrive here with a store in Paraguay aimed at the Brazilian public. The matrix denied, and the information did not materialize.

Collaborated: Everton Favretto.