Nubank normalizes PIX operations

Yesterday, around 19:30, the Nubank reported about crashes in your application. The platform errors were aimed at carrying out the transfer via Pix. The problems were reported by customers on the afternoon of this Friday (22) and it has now been normalized. In a statement, Nubank informs that it regrets what happened.

According to customer complaints, when selecting the function in the Nubank application, a message informed that the tool was down. In an official company profile on Instagram, it reported having identified the oscillation in Pix. The same also informed that she was already “working for everything to be normalized”.

pix in installments

In addition, last Thursday (21), fintech announced a functionality to make purchases in installments on Pix (instant electronic payment). With this, customers will be able to use the limit of the credit card to make payments via Pix.

With this functionality, Nubank customers will be able to choose to pay in a single installment or in up to 12 installments, with interest from 1.99%. According to the company, the purpose of the change is to offer a solution so that its users can maintain control over their spending. In this way, it will be concentrated in only one place.

Similar to the purchase of company products in installments, the function will give the possibility to advance payments of the plots of pix on Credit. In addition, it will also be possible to obtain a discount on interest due to early payment.

However, the recipient must receive the transfer of the full amount at the same time from Pix, even if it is in installments. It should be remembered that there is a limit on the transfer, this is linked to the limit that is already available on the customer’s credit card.

According to the director of the card area, Jeremy Selesner, the new functionality of Pix has been growing more and more in the market of services and retailers. As a result, many merchants already offer discounts with the use of the system.

Nubank ultraviolet card

Another advantage that the company has been taking on is one of its cards. One of the company’s cards that stands out is the Ultravioleta, which is considered the institution’s Mastercard Black. Launched in July 2021, Ultravioleta presents a range of services to its customers. Among them, access to VIP lounges at airports, travel insurance, secure purchase and extended warranty.

In addition, Ultravioleta has a design without numbers and metal production, also giving 1% cashback on all purchases and yielding 200% of the CDI (Interbank Deposit Certificate).

It should be remembered that the format of cashback applied by Nubank differs from other market options. The benefit in this type of card does not expire and can be exchanged for miles or redeemed for the account itself, as explained by the platform. A negative side is that Ultravioleta charges an annual fee of R$ 49. Only people who have bills above R$ 5 thousand or more than R$ 150 thousand invested in the Nubank.