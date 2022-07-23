Official: Atlético-MG announces the return of coach Cuca | athletic-mg

The coach returns to the club seven months after leaving work at the end of December last year. This will be Cuca’s third spell at Atlético-MG. The contract runs until the end of 2022.

In all, Cuca has 224 games for Galo, with 128 wins, 48 ​​draws and 48 defeats.

1 of 3 Atlético-MG announces the return of Cuca to the command of Galo — Photo: Disclosure/CAM Atlético-MG announces the return of Cuca to the command of Galo – Photo: Publicity/CAM

Cuca had personal projects for this year. He decided to take a sabbatical year and since then he was in Curitiba getting on with his life. The intention was not to accept any proposals this year. The coach’s idea is to even travel to follow the World Cup “in loco”.

However, the coach’s feeling was that Atlético needed him to finish 2022. Galo fights for leadership of the Brasileirão and also disputes for a spot in the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores, against Palmeiras, in games on August 3 and 10.

“Let’s go Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

This Sunday, at 6 pm, Galo enters the field, at Mineirão, to face Corinthians, for the 19th round of the Brasileirão. Lucas Gonçalves, permanent assistant of the club, will command the team, which tries to reduce the difference to the leader of the Brazilian Championship.

According to a note from the Atletica advisory, Cuca arrives in BH on Monday, when he returns to command training in Cidade do Galo. The coach will make his debut for the club, in the game against Internacional, on Sunday, July 31st.

Last year, Cuca returned to Atlético to take over the post left by Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli, who went to work in French football. In 2021, he led Galo in the conquest of the alvinegro triplet (winning Mineiro, Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil).

The coach from Paraná scored 74.17% in 71 games last season. In all, there were 48 victories, 14 draws and only 9 defeats. In addition to the three conquests, Galo also reached the Libertadores semifinals in 2021.

Watch: all about Atlético on ge, Globo and Sportv

In their first visit to Cidade do Galo, which began in the second half of 2011, Cuca and Atlético won two Mineiro titles (2012 and 2013), in addition to winning the 2013 edition of the Copa Libertadores.

In December of that year, with the third place in the Club World Cup in Morocco, the coach from Paraná decided to leave Atlético, after receiving a millionaire proposal from China, where he directed Shandong Luneng.