On a walk with her daughters in Rome, Angelina Jolie meets Salma Hayek – Who

+



Angelina Jolie meets Salma Hayek in Rome (Photo: The Grosby Group)

Angelina Jolie is in Italy with her daughters Zahara17 years old, and Vivienne, 13. The trio was seen shopping in a public market area, visiting the city’s sights on Sunday (3). They all took a tour of the market, and during the walk Angelina got to try on some bracelets and check out charcuterie products.

At one point, the actress even met Salma Hayek, with whom she is working on a new production that is being recorded there. After partnership in eternalthe two are working together on the film Without Blood [“Sem Sangue”, em inglês]which Angelina is directing and Salma is starring in.

Angelina Jolie was walking with her daughters, Zahara and Vivienne, in Rome when she met Salma Hayek (Photo: The Grosby Group)

The film is currently in production in Rome, and they were seen filming near the Colosseum on June 22, later also in a shooting scene in Puglia and Basilicata in southern Italy.

At the Rome meeting, 47-year-old Angelina braved the European summer heat wearing a long dress by Alberta Ferretti. The stele also appeared to be makeup-free. After shopping, it looks like the group went to cooking school.