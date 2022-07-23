OnePlus 10T will have 50 MP camera and updated algorithm, confirms brand

The OnePlus 10T will be presented very soon, but some information is already being officially released by the brand. With that, details of the camera sensors have already been confirmed, with a 50 MP main sensor and new image processing technologies.

OnePlus 10T will launch in early August (Image: @OnLeaks/@SmartPrix)

The component chosen for the device is the Sony IMX766, even though it has already been implemented in models such as the OnePlus 10R and Reno 8 Pro. Therefore, it is possible to expect a similar quality to these devices, but with some improvements due to a new Image Clarity Engine (ICE) adopted by OnePlus.

This sensor is 1/1.56 inch and supports optical and electronic image stabilization (OIS and EIS). However, the device will not come with components signed by Hasselblad, as in the OnePlus 10 Pro, for example.

In addition to the main sensor, the OnePlus 10T will also have an ultrawide camera with a viewing angle of 119.9º, as well as a macro camera – all of which can also benefit from ICE, with faster captures and a greater level of detail in the images.

No further information about the sensors was released, but previous rumors point out that the components for ultrawide and macro will be 16 MP and 2 MP, respectively. In addition, the device may have a 32MP camera on the front, positioned within a circle centered at the top of the display.

Other possible features of the OnePlus 10T still include a 6.7-inch screen, with AMOLED technology and support for a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. Its performance suite will be led by a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, while configuration options can go up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In addition, the construction of the device should house a 4,800 mAh battery, with support for fast recharges of up to 150 W through the USB-C port. The device’s operating system will be Android 12, along with the brand’s typical Oxygen OS 12.1 interface.

OnePlus has already confirmed that it will show its new smartphone on August 3, at an event to be held in New York. However, the presentation must be broadcast over the Internet, on different video platforms.

Source: OnePlus, via MySmartPrice