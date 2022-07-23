Only Murders in the Building: who is the serial killer?

When it’s about Only Murders in the Buildingavailable on Star+, fans already know that almost everyone is a suspect until the final episode says otherwise.

And for that reason, we can’t help but speculate about who is responsible for the assassination of Arconia’s chairman, Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell). Revealed in the final moments of season 1 of Only Murders in the Buildingfans have had time to come to terms with Bunny’s death, but we’re nowhere near discovering the individual responsible for stabbing the woman.

While it’s a little early to make strong predictions, there are a few candidates for the top of our suspect list. Among the most confused is newcomer Alice (Cara Delevingne), who appeared out of nowhere when she sought out Mabel (Selena Gomez) on social media.

There are several suspects, but who really killed Bunny in Only Murders in the Building?

There’s Nina Lin (Christine Ko), the woman who was supposed to take over as chairman of the board until Bunny decided not to retire.

The spectators of Only Murders in the Building discover that she and her husband had plans to modernize the Arconia, and by getting Bunny out of the way, they could move forward with the renovations. Whether this is a reason worthy of murder or not is unclear. When Charles, Mabel and Oliver (Martin Short) go to Nina’s apartment to confront her, she ends up going into labor.

She begs them to find Bunny’s killer and looks authentic, but we still haven’t fully exonerated her. Nina and Alice are only scratching the surface of the suspects as Charles’ ex-stepdaughter Lucy (Zoe Margaret Colletti) puts herself in a risky situation when she learns about the secret passageways between the walls of the Arconia.

What else did she see that she didn’t share with Charles, Mabel and Oliver? Considering her bad relationship with her mother, she could be looking for ways to earn good money to start the next chapter of her life.

No one is innocent until proven guilty.

What about Bunny’s mother Leonora (Shirley MacLaine)? She appeared at her daughter’s memorial with one specific goal in mind: to uncover the mystery behind her missing painting. It was strange that she had such a fixation on expensive art at the time of her own daughter’s death.

Finally, there’s Uma (Jackie Hoffman) and Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton) who were the first to inspect Bunny’s apartment for the painting. Could they have teamed up to eliminate Bunny? One was a friend of Bunny’s, but could she have been mad at the idea of ​​the woman leaving to move to Florida? It wouldn’t take long for Uma to convince Howard to attack the chairman who had been a thorn in his side for ages. Only Murders in the Building.

That would explain, then, the man Lucy saw sneaking around the night Bunny was killed. But, anyway, who can be the new criminal of Only Murders in the Building? Tell us your speculations!