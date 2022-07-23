[Opinião] Marvel’s Problem With Women

Despite promises, the MCU still doesn’t have enough space for its heroines

Attention white walkers!

The opinions expressed in the column reflect the author’s point of view and do not represent the position of the Legion of Heroes team as a whole.

In 2019, during San Diego Comic Con, Natalie Portman joined Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth in Hall H to announce not only their return to the Thor movie franchise, but also their introduction as the Mighty Thor. Jane Foster would finally have her moment to shine, going from being a mere supporting and romantic interest without depth to showing her full potential in a plot that would give her the spotlight.

Images of the actress lifting Mjolnir symbolized this, leaving fans of the comics Jason Aaron looking forward to this adaptation. Comic book fans and movie fans alike, who have long wanted to see great heroines gain space in MCU productions.

The announcement, like the arrival of Brie Larson as captain marvel, promised to bring about this change, after more than 20 films focused predominantly on male (and white) protagonists. the wronged Black Widow Scarlett Johansson would have her solo movie (finally). Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) would star in her own series, which promised to give her the space she never had in theaters. Alternate universes would bring back Hayley Atwellnot as a love interest, but as Captain Carter, if only in animated form.

The promises were many and, inevitably, created expectations. Not that these works would have a quality different from the standard of Marvel, not that they would be in any way elevated, but that these characters and several others would have their own space, without depending on the feelings of a male character for their relevance in the plot.

And don’t get me wrong, having that role on its own wouldn’t be a problem if there were others. Supporting characters are required, romantic interests are welcome, and no one expects them to have more prominence and depth than the main characters. The problem is when that’s all women in this universe can be – well, that or equally shallow antagonists.

captain marvel, Marvel’s first female-led film, received a disproportionate backlash. From criticism of the actress to a much more critical look at the work than what is justified for an MCU feature, the film was treated as one of the worst titles in the same franchise that had already been released. Thor: Dark World and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Despite this, Captain Marvel is still the studio’s best attempt at developing a female character in the lead role. Regardless of its quality, the film gives Carol Danvers what she has given so many others, from Iron Man to Ant-Man: a story focused on herwithout the need to make her a martyr to be a heroine.

Black Widow came too late for that, after the end of Natasha Romanoff in Avengers: Endgame. What If…? featured Captain Carter in one of her laziest episodes, wasting the premise of being able to create a completely different situation in favor of simply putting her in Captain America’s place in the plot of her first film.

Wanda, after years of being practically a background character, has had promising development in Wandavision. The series gave her the much-needed space to deal with her countless traumas, and as much as it faltered in its final part, it managed to prove to be one of the best MCU productions in the format so far.

Wandavision delves into its protagonist’s past, but more than that, the series seemed to work her into the future. At the end of the six episodes, she takes all the power of the Scarlet Witchwithout fearing it or fearing itself, and without falling into the cliché of lack of control.

It was the first time she used the name in the universe. live action, in addition to gaining a new look by revamping his comic book costume. Everything seemed on track so that, even if she hadn’t overcome all her losses, Wanda would continue on a path of growth and gain more and more prominence.

Well, the highlight came in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And, going against all that, she uses her enormous power to become a villain – which within the film works extremely well, standing out in the role, but which leaves a bitter taste when you consider Wanda’s entire journey beyond the production of Sam Raimi.

Corrupted by the Darkhold, the character puts aside any lessons about loss and grief she’s previously learned, and once again (hello age of ultron), returns to the rank of antagonist. And once again (hello too Wandavision), makes innocent people suffer for not knowing how to deal with their grief and having too much power in their hands.

In the end, Wanda realizes her mistakes (again) and performs one last great act, sacrificing something (again) to do the right thing. The film has its good points, such as the compassion and understanding that the 838 version of the character shows to her even after suffering for her counterpart’s actions.

It is part of what redeems his resolve: even if he sacrifices himself, there is understanding and sympathy. There’s kindness and, finally, someone who can recognize Wanda’s pain and not let it go. And that’s a much better lesson in love than the next movie brought.

Personally, none of these half-assed attempts have disappointed me as much as Thor: Love and Thunder. Maybe the problem was the expectations, but I believe it was the promises.

Even among the many other young ladies from the beginning of the MCU, Jane Foster stood out for its waste of potential. Despite being presented as a very intelligent scientist, her characterization revolves around Thor and her love for him. The promise went against this: Waititi had stated in 2019 that the plot would be based on the Mighty Thor by Jason Aaron, a series of comics that shows Jane not only as a more complex character in the midst of a difficult dilemma, but also demonstrates exactly what makes her worthy to lift Mjolnir.

Marvel’s newest feature was a chance to bring some of that to the screen. The debate here is not fidelity – that’s not the point. The point isn’t even that Jane Foster should be the protagonist of this story (although I believe the movie would have fared better if that had been the case). The focus of the discussion is that she should stop being a shallow characterhaving a history, dilemma, and strength that has nothing to do with his love for Thor.

But that’s not what happens. Waititi’s feature brings the character back after years to do with her exactly what her predecessors did: make her an accessory of the main character. This time she has a new look, some powers, scenes made to highlight how powerful she is. And that’s all.

Jane is still there simply so that Thor will love her and grieve for her loss. Worse than that, everything in her story comes down to him. She doesn’t have Mjolnir because she is worthy, but because the God of Thunder asked the hammer to take care of her. Her battle with cancer, which should be a story all her own, leads her to a choice that is about Thor no matter what: put down the hammer and survive so they can be together, or wield it to save her lover.

Reading Jason Aaron’s comics, the most impactful for me was how worthy Jane is and that not only shows in her actions, it’s also part of why she is. literally killing herself to be a heroine in the early part of the plot. Of course, the feeling of being powerful is part of why she wants to continue being Thor. But it’s more than that: she is unable to ignore the suffering of others, even when it comes at the expense of her own.

The movie, which could easily have demonstrated this, doesn’t, after all it’s all about Odinson, from start to finish as depressing as she has. It doesn’t matter that in the comics, Jane doesn’t survive cancer either. It matters how everything is presented in the film, how everything is about Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, how love only matters for women to sacrifice themselves for men in this universe.

Either they are voluntary sacrifices, like Jane Foster and Natasha Romanoff, or their end serves the suffering of the men around them, as Gamora (Zoe Saldana), or despite their potential they do not grow and gain space, as nakia (Lupita Nyongo), or are bitter antagonists like hello (Cate Blanchett) and, for a while, nebula (Karen Gillan). And these are still superior to the helpless girls who revolve around romance, like Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) and Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), irrespective of their competence.

Even if there is one or another point that leaves this curve a little bit (Thena and sersiof Eternals, Kamala Khan or Captain Marvel herself, at least has traits and actions that aren’t simply cause or motivation for a man to have development), there’s still no comparison to the various heroes and villains the franchise has featured to date. And it is extremely tiring to see this continue to repeat itself, especially after so many promises of something different.

Because this is Marvel’s problem with women: they are not there to be great characters in their own right, but the franchise itself refuses to admit that. But it’s no use swearing that they will have more space and have a single heroine solo movie, or even have a villain that matches the development that some of the more recent antagonists have gained. It’s no use bringing them all together in a “girl power moment” or making the Mighty Thor look really powerful in a beautiful scene that only serves as a pat on the back given by Marvel itself to say “look at how progressive we are”.

It’s no use giving a character its heroic moment and letting it shine and then killing it right away.

The heroes of the MCU are diverse in history, development, and personality. They can be arrogant, they can be kind, they can be exemplary of virtue, they can be inexperienced, or they can be extremely powerful, or they can have terrible pasts, or they can have terrible attitudes. They can grieve without losing their minds, because of course it’s powerful women who go crazy with grief. They may think they’re superior and act like it, but woe to a heroine who doesn’t try to be nice. They can make mistakes without it costing them the ultimate sacrifice.

And of course, of course, I know that this isn’t the place to look for more diverse stories, and it’s certainly not from Marvel movies that you expect a deep story. But it is still tiring to wait so long because of promises from the studio itself, to continue in this same endless cycle of women treated as disposable and without the same plurality of their male counterparts.

Because it’s not just about what happens in the plot. It’s also about the part of the audience that just never seems to gain ground. It’s about part of the audience being tired of seeing that even in the most basic entertainment, fiction only goes so far. It is possible to imagine a serum that grants superpowers, jewels with cosmic powers, alien races, or even a billionaire more concerned with saving the world than making money. But heroines with diverse characteristics and real space in the franchise would be too much, of course.

More is needed. We don’t want a half-assed love story where we are given Mjolnir to be protected. We want to be worthy.

See too: