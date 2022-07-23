Opus Dei prelate will no longer be bishop, says Pope Francis

Vatican, 22 July. 22 / 01:56 pm (ACI).- Pope Francis published the apostolic letter in the form of a motu proprio Ad charisma tuendum (Protecting the charism) with which he reforms the personal prelature of Opus Dei. The most notable change is that the Opus Dei prelate will no longer be a bishop, as established by Pope Saint John Paul II in 1982.

O motu proprio of Francis was signed by the Pope on July 14 but released by the Holy See Press Office yesterday (21).

At the Ad charisma tuendumthe pope applies the Apostolic Constitution Praedicate Evangeliumwhich he himself published transferring the powers in matters of personal prelatures from the Dicastery of Bishops to that of the Clergy.

After the publication of the Apostolic Constitution Praedicate Evangelium on March 19, the prelate of Opus Dei, Monsignor Fernando Ocáriz, sent a message to the faithful of the Prelature in which he said that “the usual interlocutor with the Holy See changes” since “many of the matters that the prelature usually deals with the Curia Romana are related to his presbytery”, however, on that occasion, Dom Fernando warned that “the substance of the Prelature of Opus Dei, composed of lay people and priests, women and men, as established in the Statutes that the Apostolic See gave to the Work, is changed in any way.”

“On the Solemnity of Saint Joseph, patron of the universal Church, we entrust to the Lord the service that the Roman Curia renders to the Church and the world. Let us also ask God that every lay person and every priest, every woman and every man in Opus Dei knows how to live with an evangelizing attitude, with optimism, offering our friendship to all people and seeking above all friendship with Jesus Christ,” he wrote. then Ocáriz.

Motu Proprio Ad charisma tuendum

In the text of this new Apostolic Letter, Francis says that this change is made to “protect the charism”.

Article 3 of the motu proprio says that due to amendments to the apostolic constitution ut sit, the Opus Dei statutes will be updated. “The Prelature itself must make a proposal, and they will be approved by Organs competent bodies of the Apostolic See”, says the Pope.

Opus Dei says that the fact that the prelate is no longer a bishop “is an initiative and decision of the Holy See, in the context of a restructuring of the government of the Curia, to reinforce, as the motu propriothe charismatic dimension”.

An official communication from the Prelature highlighted that “the figure of the prelate receives an honorary title and a treatment that, reaffirming the secular condition, which is central to the charism of Opus Dei, unites him in a special way to the Holy Father, as part of the so-called “family pontifical.” It is said “supernumerary”, to distinguish it from those who are notaries in the Holy See”

Letter to the faithful of Opus Dei

Archbishop Fernando Ocáriz wrote today (22) a letter to the faithful of the Prelature, in which he says that “it is a materialization of the Holy Father’s decision to place the figure of personal prelatures in the Dicastery of the Clergy, which we accept filially”.

Archbishop Fernando highlighted that Pope Francis “encourages us to focus our attention on the gift that God gave to Saint Josemaría, so that we can live it fully”, he urges us to take care of the charism of Opus Dei “to promote the evangelizing action carried out by its members” and , in this way, “to spread the call to holiness in the world, through the sanctification of family and social occupations”.

The prelate says that he would like “that this invitation of the Holy Father has a strong resonance in each of us. It is an opportunity to deepen in the spirit that the Lord inspired in our founder and to share this spirit with many people in the family, professional and Social”.

Finally, Archbishop Ocáriz commented that “as for the provisions of the motu proprio on the figure of the prelate, I repeat what I have indicated on other occasions: we thank God for the fruits of ecclesial communion that the episcopates of B. Álvaro and Mgr. Javier have meant. At the same time, the episcopal ordination of the prelate was not and is not necessary to guide Opus Dei”.

“The Pope’s desire to now emphasize the charismatic dimension of the Work invites us to reinforce the family atmosphere of affection and trust: the prelate must be a guide, but above all a father”, concluded the Opus prelate. Dei.

