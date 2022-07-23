Palmeiras defines that it will terminate the contract of defender Renan, arrested for killing driver

Defender Renan, who belongs to the Palmeiras and is on loan to Red Bull Bragantino until the end of 2022, he was involved, on the morning of this Friday (22), in a road accident, which took place in Bragança Paulista. The car driven by the player collided with a motorcyclist, who succumbed to his injuries and died. The athlete was arrested and charged with manslaughter. Given this, Red Bull Bragantino and Palmeiras have already defined that they no longer have the defender.

Discover the channel of Our Lecture on Youtube! Click here.

Follow Our Lecture on twitter and not Instagram / listen to the NPCast!

Meet and comment on the Our Lecture Forum

Verdão, aware of the situation, and aware that the loan in force, with Red Bull Bragantino, will be discontinued by the interior team, has already defined that it will seek legal ways so that it can terminate its bond with Renan, valid until 2025. Still in the morning , Verdão issued an official note explaining that it is in contact with the victim’s family and will provide all necessary assistance.

During the investigation of the case, with evidence that Renan was showing signs of intoxication, that he refused to take breathalyzer tests and that he drove with a suspended license, the two clubs understood that the circumstances were extremely serious, with the death of a father family who drove correctly. At Palmeiras, the plan is to understand what legal form will be adopted so that he is no longer an employee of the club.

Renan is 20 years old and joined the Palmeiras professional team in 2020. Despite being a starter at times and standing out, the athlete was not included in the Club World Cup list and, shortly after, was loaned to Red Bull Bragantino, a club in which tries to sign. The player’s contract with the Greatest National Champion runs until 2025.

Check out Palmeiras’ note:

Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras received information this Friday morning about the car accident involving athlete Renan. The club is in contact with Red Bull Bragantino in order to follow the case closely and provide all necessary assistance to the victim’s family, with whom it sympathizes at this time of great sadness.

READ MORE

Gabriel Veron agrees with Porto and leaves Palmeiras

Palmeiras beats Vasco on penalties and guarantees a spot in the semifinals of the Nike Premier Cup

Palmeiras vs Internacional: learn how to watch the duel for the Brasileirão