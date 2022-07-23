Palmeiras x Inter will have referee involved in controversy at the 2021 Brasileirão

Next Sunday (24), Palmeiras faces Internacional, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. The choice of the referee to command the match did not please the fans of Verdão.

The CBF defined last Thursday (21), that Bruno Arleu de Araújo will be the referee of palm trees x International. The news worries the Palmeiras fans, since the carioca was the character of a recent arbitration controversy involving the club.

In addition to Bruno, the referee will be composed by assistants Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (FIFA) and Thiago Henrique Neto Correa Farinha, fourth referee Ilbert Estevam da Silva, and VAR Pablo Ramon Gonçalves Pinheiro. The episode involving the FIFA referee from Rio de Janeiro took place in Atlético Mineiro 2 x 0 Palmeiras, in the 2021 Brasileirão.

Playing against Atlético is no problem. Problem is playing against twelve. — Palmeiras Online (@palmeirasonline) August 14, 2021

The controversy happened in a bid that Patrick de Paula slipped and collided with an athletican player. The referee then gave him the second yellow card, which culminated in his expulsion from the match. Then, Abel Ferreira and João Martins were expelled, amid the protests, for allegedly insulting the judge with identified words. The two were later exonerated.

In addition to this move, there was a foul on Lucas Lima, in which goalkeeper Everson should also have been sent off, ignored by the entire referee.

Bruno refereed only one game for Palmeiras after the event: the 2-1 victory against Juazeirense, for the Copa do Brasil. Thus, in games in which the referee whistled, Palmeiras has a 60% success rate: seven wins, six draws and two defeats.

Anyway, even after several protests from the fans and the board itself, the level of arbitration remains the same, becoming an additional concern for the teams.

Palmeiras and Internacional will face each other next Sunday (24), at 4 pm (Brasilia time), at Allianz Parque.

+ Palmeiras defender, who is on loan at Bragantino, is involved in a traffic accident with fatal victim

+ Endrick signs his first professional contract and can now play for Palmeiras

Become a supporter of Palmeiras Online

Follow Palmeiras Online on Twitter

Follow Palmeiras Online on Facebook

Follow Palmeiras Online on Instagram

Subscribe to the Palmeiras Online Youtube channel

Listen to the Palmeiras Online podcast

Join the Palmeiras Online channel on Telegram