Peru MP reactivates investigation against Castillo; vice is willing to assume in case of impeachment

The Peruvian Public Ministry reported this Friday 22 that it has reactivated an investigation against President Pedro Castillo, the fifth in almost a year in office, for a case of alleged influence peddling in the purchase of fuel by state-owned Petroperú in 2021.

The nation’s new attorney general, Patricia Benavides, has decided to overturn the January decision of her predecessor, Zoraida Ávalos, to suspend investigations related to the case until Castillo ends his term in July 2026, given that he has immunity. .

In January, it was revealed that the head of state had interfered in a process for the acquisition of B100 biodiesel in the local market, “in order for the company Heaven Petroleum Operator, directed by businessman Samir Abudayeh, to win a contract worth 74 million dollars”. Castillo denied involvement in the case and the contract was annulled after the press reported irregularities.

The president faces four other investigations: for obstruction of justice in the dismissal of Interior Minister Mariano González; for influence peddling in military promotions; for corruption and aggravated collusion in a public works project; and for plagiarism in his university thesis. The president and his lawyer reiterated that there is no evidence of any of these crimes.

Vice President speaks out

The Peruvian Vice President, Dina Boluartesaid this Friday 22nd that it is ready to assume the presidency if Pedro Castillo suffers the impeachment.

“There is a mandate that the people have given us, to govern for five years, and that is the only agenda we have. Working in these four remaining years (of the constitutional period) for the most vulnerable, the most needy”, said Boluarte when asked about the possibility of assuming the Presidency, during a press conference with accredited foreign press in Peru.

Pedro Castillo has already overcome two impeachment attempts in Congress, but he faces a storm of political and fiscal accusations. Boluarte said that on several occasions Castillo personally denied having committed any act of corruption.

Regarding the performance of the Public Ministry, the vice-president said that “the investigations that are there, that take place within the legal framework, within the autonomous competences that the institutions have, will be respected by us”.

In December 2021, Boluarte had declared, while Castillo faced a second attempt to impeachment in Parliament, who would resign from office, thus rejecting a succession by constitutional mandate.

However, Boluarte herself, who also serves as Minister of Development and Social Inclusion, faces possible removal from office after the publication of a parliamentary report accusing her of alleged administrative irregularities. The document recommends that she be unable to hold public office for years.

In the event of his eventual sanction and removal, the Congress leader is next in line for Castillo’s succession.

On this, Boluarte stated that there is a current “of a minority in Congress that is quite quick to want to expressly disable me (…) It is very easy to deduce that the intention is not to do justice, but politics”.

The vice president added that “they don’t accept us, they didn’t accept us, they don’t want us and they will do everything possible to overthrow this government of President Pedro Castillo”.

Castillo, a former rural school teacher, won the July 2021 presidential election by a narrow margin over far-right Keiko Fujimori.