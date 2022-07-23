Real-Life Quidditch Changes Name to No Connection with JK Rowling

the prestige of J.K. Rowling among the fans of Harry Potter is increasingly low, and some no longer want to be related to the author.

JK was frowned upon by her admirers because of the various opinions expressed through her social media.

On more than one occasion, the author published transphobic messagescomparing trans women to men in dresses and labeling them as sex offenders.

According to recent news from NBC News (via Screen Rant), two teams of Quidditch, a real sport built around Rowling’s works, are renaming the sport to distance themselves from her and her political views.

O US Quidditch it’s the Major League Quidditchformed in 2005, confirmed that the sport will now be called quadball, according to them not only as a movement against “the anti-trans position [da autora] in the last years”as well as the difficulty in obtaining sponsorship and adequate disclosure using a name linked to a copyrighted trademark.

The groups also reported that the International Quidditch Associationthe organization that takes care of the sport globally, will implement the name change in the rest of the teams in the world.

As quadball is very similar to the Portuguese version of the sport, possibly the Brazilian version will receive a different new name.

Harry Potter cast speaks out about author

JK’s views have not gone unnoticed by the stars of Harry Potterwho spoke out against any type of transphobic attitude. Daniel Radcliffe posted on their social media:

“Trans women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of trans people and goes against all advice given by professional health associations that have far more experience in this matter than Jo. [apelido da autora] or me.”

Emma Watson also shared her opinion on her profile. “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they are not who they are,” she said.

All eight movies Harry Potter and Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Celebration: Back to Hogwarts are available on HBO Max.

