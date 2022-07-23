Realidade, Luís Castro, reinforcements, CT, possible exits and more: the entirety of John Textor’s press conference at Botafogo

John Textor opened the game and talked about various subjects this Friday afternoon (22/7) at Stadium Nilton Santos. With his usual sincerity, he expressed support for the coach Luís Castrocommented on reinforcements and possible exits, gave clues about CT and showed the reality of Botafogo.

After the American businessman presented Luís Henrique and inaugurate a new locker room, a press conference was held there. O StoveNET translated and transcribed all statements.

💬 Read below:

reality of Botafogo

– I think we all have high expectations. When we started, we were very realistic about what we were going to face this year. I like to use the expression “we dream with our eyes open”. I want to dream of championships, but reality is a challenge. Expectations started to build in December, in January, in February, until March 11, when I only had 30 days from the transfer window to close. We had to assemble a team. There were no ways to do that before the 11th. There was no money in the club. So in 30 days we had to assemble a cast. Few players had Serie A experience and the coach used only three of those players. I think for Serie A we have to have 32 players training every week. So we had to go from five players to 32 and do that in a short amount of time. It was a big challenge. We didn’t have a coach. We had a team, but the challenge was to take these athletes to a higher level. We thought we were capable, but in 30 days, without a coach, it’s a big challenge. So we hired 12, some were new, some we brought back. There were players who were brought in with my approval, at the request of the freeland. Soon, we had 12 players plus three or four that we already had here, but there was still a need for players with Serie A experience. That was the reality when we started the season. That doesn’t mean you need to switch 15 players, because there are younger players like Jeffinho and kayak, and others who can prove themselves and be fit for Serie A. We learn week by week. The coach talks about problems. The challenge is good. Now we have to find the others. Some players have already demonstrated that they can be a part of and perform at this level. When we find someone worthwhile, we put our efforts into it.

Matheus Pereira

– About Matheus Pereira, they just don’t want to let him go. the fans say “no matter how much, pay!”. But we have a lot of positions to fill in this team and we can’t just meet the demands of the other owners, especially when those owners don’t want to do business. We need to do business with clubs that are willing to negotiate and this is not the case with Matheus Pereira.

Martín Ojeda

– He is a fabulous player who was enchanted by the Botafogo project. His agent is on our side, we always talk to the president (from Godoy Cruz). I joke that the player needs to stop scoring goals (laughs). He is very important to the team, they need him. But this is a negotiation that we may not succeed, not because the player doesn’t want to come. It’s the same case for other players who would like to come. But the team really wants to hold him. We’ve been talking, trying to be reasonable. Money is not an issue. The problem is the team’s timing, they don’t want to let him out now. And the contract is long, it runs until 2024.

Matheus Pereira and Martín Ojeda

– These are different situations, but with one thing in common: clubs do not want to release their players. Clubs like the players just like we do and they don’t want to release them. It is very different from the case of Zahavi, who was making a life choice. O Cavani It would be interesting, but it wasn’t such a realistic negotiation. Matheus Pereira e Ojeda, on the other hand, is something more realistic. We really believe that they like our project, our team, with Mazzuco, brito, Luís Castro, showed well how they would be a part of it. But they are very useful for their team (...) What the two have in common is that clubs really don’t want to release them. This is a slightly different challenge than what we are used to encounter..

Spending in the 2nd transfer window

– Given what we have and the position we are in, the quality of the players, and what can still be developed, I prefer to bring three players that cost 10 million euros each than one that costs 30 million euros.

Tiquinho Soares

– I’m a fan of his football, just like everyone else. He is playing an important competition now (Champions League). Owners are very respectful. They (Olympiacos) have an important match next week and we hope the club will talk to us at the right time in the coming days. About this player specifically, he has the profile that Botafogo is looking for. We all saw the games against América-MG, Atlético-MG and Santos, we have a good collective structure, we built it from behind. We do what good teams apply, we score hard and we press. At the beginning of the season the team didn’t keep the ball very far. Now we are prioritizing the creation of opportunities, but we need a level of experience, someone accurate, who creates chances of finishing. And players like Tiquinho Soares are very mature and are comfortable in front of goal. That’s what we’re looking for.

Expectations for the rest of 2022

– First, it’s not all about having new players. Of course we will have reinforcements. I want the fans to see it a little the way I see it. I call Botafogo co-owners. Now is the time for them to think and act like co-owners. They have to see what I’m seeing. I know they see, our fans are smart. They go to games. I see them talking to me on Twitter, their opinions… Even with the passion they have for Botafogo, it is necessary that they are not only emotional, they must be rational, and I know that they are. They will see how football is built and our team gaining confidence and improving. They will see the number of players we need and the positions where we start to have good results. It’s what we expect now. I hope this style of play and this build will help us start winning. We are adding a few pieces so that the center of the circle is as strong as its surroundings.

Botafogo way

“This coach and this team are doing exactly what I asked them to do. We are talking about building Botafogo Way. And it doesn’t happen right away. We had to assemble this team in 30 days. This coach did not have a pre-season, nor was he on the sidelines in the first game of the Brasileirão. Before the debut, he helped against Corinthians because we took him out of Al-Duhail. We played against Corinthians, it was not easy. But when we look at the style of play last night (Santos 2 x 0 Botafogo) and how frustrated we were, because we did so well and still didn’t score. Remember we did well. this is the technician Luís Castro. That’s what I asked you to do. It’s happening, it’s being built. We know we have gaps and we want to fill them. But this style of play, this coach and this team will win.

– As a fan, I’m very unhappy. As an owner, I am very happy. This project is a challenge, to build something sustainable. It’s happening before our eyes, as fans we’re not getting the results. It’s painful. I see players that fans complained about six weeks ago, like Lucas Fernandes. But no fans complain about him today. OK, the system is in place, players are comfortable with it. As a fan it is painful, but as an owner this is what I wanted.

training center

– Last time I was here, I was hoping to announce the rental of a small training center, which would give a better condition for the first team. That place is still a possibility, but for the last few weeks I’ve been looking for a property that’s much closer to the Lonier. I would like to make it clear that I want the first team, the B team and the under-20s to work very closely together. Maybe we’ve found land near the Lonier that we can acquire. Thus, part of the teams would train at Lonier, owned by the Moreira Salles brothers, staying close.

– I started looking for places that could be rented, but I really want to start the camps and have a permanent solution. Luckily, there is this land very close to the Lonier that is available. So I think we’re going to buy some land. It was the first time I saw the opportunity to have all the teams together. This is something we are trying to resolve..

– If you buy land, you need to have the permits, clear it and that takes a lot of time. I think we will probably still need another location. But that won’t have an immediate impact on the current season. But I hope we can have something soon to show the fans our idea for the future. Very soon.

permanence of Luís Castro

– Again, my message to the fans: the fans see the results, they see the team, the players. This coach is a teacher, a builder, a manager, a winner. He knows this game. He has no weapons to fight. He’s a great coach. Fans need to act like owners, not fans when there’s that kind of decision. I wish my co-owners had more patience with the project because Luís Castro not going anywhere.

– Let me be more direct. Luís Castro is doing a great job. People are talking, talking, but he’s doing a great job. He cannot enter the field in the middle of the game and kick the ball into the goal.. I think this is not allowed here in Brazil or anywhere. It’s the players who need to finish and put the ball in the back of the net, not the coach. The coach may have made good or bad substitutions, I saw the changes in the last game and thought: “Good change!”. The player entered, but did not act as he did last time. These players are human beings. This coach is doing a great job and I’m happy with him. I ask fans to review this as co-owners. We cannot simply discard coaches, managers and owners after another. This will not happen. We need to be careful and pay attention to the process.

Players out of plans

– It is a case of all football teams. I’m currently waiting for these answers, because when we bring in new players, we need to give others the opportunity to play. So we can borrow some players. I’ve already heard some names because some clubs have already contacted us. We got players on this team that we can give away. Other Serie A teams have consulted us about loans. It’s a bit of a confusing time because we’re trying hard to bring in reinforcements and we can create situations with other players. So for the next few days, while I’m here, the technician will start talking to me. Some names may surprise me and some I can already imagine. This should happen in the next two or three days.