Reinforced, Cruzeiro welcomes Bahia and opens Serie B return with a full house

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Reinforcement for the sequence of the season, Bruno Rodrigues will be able to make his debut for Cruzeiro this Saturday (22) In direct confrontation for the access Srie A, Cruzeiro and Bahia measure forces this Saturday (23), at 16h, in Mineiro. The stage will be ready to host one of the main matches of this edition of Serie B. More than 45,000 fans have already secured tickets in advance for the game that marks the opening of the return trip for both clubs.

Isolated leader, Cruzeiro closed the 1st round of the Second Division with 42 points – eight more than Bahia, which occupies the 3rd position in the table. In its domains, the Fox won 100% of the games. On this Saturday, therefore, try to keep a positive record in Belo Horizonte.

To achieve the objective, coach Paulo Pezzolano has a list of reinforcements. Starting with the return of defender Z Ivaldo and right-back Geovane, who served automatic suspension in the 1-1 draw with CSA, on the last Wednesday (20).

The steering wheel Pablo Siles, ex-Athletico-PR, was also regularized. In an interview, he made himself available to Pezzolano. However, the Uruguayan has only been in Belo Horizonte for five days and its use for this Saturday’s departure is still unknown.

Another possible novelty is striker Stnio, 19 years old. After a loan to Torino, from Italy, he returned to Cruzeiro. The youngster was even listed to face CSA, but had to be cut from the last-minute game by a suspension for accumulating yellow cards received in the old continent.

It is worth remembering that, against CSA, Pezzolano chose to preserve four holders: defenders Eduardo Brock and Oliveira, midfielder Leo Pais and striker Edu. The trend is for everyone to return to the starting 11 this Saturday.

The midfielder Willian Oliveira (shoulder dislocation), midfielder Joo Paulo (right thigh) and striker Jaj (left knee) are in Cruzeiro’s medical department. Striker Rafa Silva, who felt discomfort in his right thigh before the game against CSA, should also not be released on Saturday.

Bahia

Pressured after the 1-1 draw with CRB at home, Bahia arrives at Mineiro with the expectation of surprising Raposa. Tricolor was the third best visitor of the first round, with 14 points added – behind only Chape (16) and Cruzeiro (15).

The task of the team led by Enderson Moreira, however, will not be easy. Not only because of Cruzeiro’s strength at home (100% success so far in Serie B), but because of the absences that the coach will have this Saturday.

Enderson does not have defenders Igncio, suspended, and Patrick, injured, in addition to midfielder Marco Antnio, who is also in the medical department. Bahia arrived in Belo Horizonte on Friday night.

CRUISE X BAHIA

cruise

Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Leo Pais, Filipe Machado, Adriano, Neto Moura and Matheus Bidu; Luvannor (Bruno Rodrigues) and Edu. Coach: Martn Varini (assistant)

Bahia

Danilo Fernandes; Andr, Didi, Luiz Otvio, Gabriel Xavier and Matheus Bahia; Rezende, Mugni, Daniel and Ra; Matheus Dav. Coach: Enderson Moreira

Reason: 20th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship

Place: Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

date and time: July 23, 2022 (Saturday), at 4 pm

referee: Luiz Flavio de Oliveira (FIFA/SP)

assistants: Daniel Luis Marques and Evandro de Melo Lima (SP)

VAR: Rafael Traci (SC)