Removing the charger from the socket before completing 100% damages the cell phone?

The functioning of drums of the cell phone is one of the functions that continues to generate doubts among users. One of the main ones refers to the action of removing the charger of the cell phone before the device confirms the full charge. After all, this is a very common action, which occurs either because of the rush to leave the house or because of an emergency need to use the device. So, find out in this article if there is any problem in removing the charger from the cell before reaching full charge.

Read more: Learn how to clean your cell phone screen correctly

Removing the cell phone charger before the charge is complete can be harmful to the device?

In fact, the big question people have regarding the problem of removing the charger from the cell phone before the time is whether this could compromise the effectiveness of charging in the future. That way, it would be as if the smartphone could not fully charge again. So, we are finally going to answer this question: so is it a problem to remove the phone from the charger prematurely?

Myth or truth?

Myth! First of all, it is worth mentioning that the current generation of cell phones uses lithium batteries and their lifespan is measured in cycles. With this, we can say that the useful life of a battery is calculated from its full charge, which corresponds to one cycle. As a result, a 50% load would use half a cycle, 25% would use ¼ of the cycle, and so on.

Therefore, we can say that there is no reason to worry about “addicting” the battery, as this is a thing of the past. Today, pulling out your phone charger ahead of time will not damage the battery. While this could be true for older devices, current ones no longer suffer from this problem. However, that doesn’t mean that some care still doesn’t need to be taken to increase the durability of your device.