Review | Resident Evil – The Series – Season 1

It seems that returning to Raccoon City has become a recurring and distasteful event. Although the successful franchise starring Milla Jovovich ended in 2016, there was not much time for the body to cool down as a new chapter of the series was all it took. game resident Evil burst in 2017 so that a reboot movie was announced in 2018, promising more fidelity to its source material. The following year, Netflix also confirmed that it was developing a project inspired by CAPCOM games, being a series live action, and then another, in animation format, taking place after the fourth volume of the games. What sums up all these productions arriving with minimal differences, is the ability to insist so much to design something of low quality, based on the popularity of a product.

When they announce that the adaptation will be inspired, obviously this indicates that they will not faithfully follow the story, but that they will use a base to turn the wheel, and in that, be able to insert the characters known by the fans. That’s what the Jovovich saga worked on, as it featured an independent protagonist battling the Umbrella Corporation, alongside allies from the games as well as others created for the films. if Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City and Resident Evil: In the Absolute Dark didn’t please, even if they brought a range of characters more focused on games, what’s the problem with these adaptations always falling into the same infamous point?

Unlike Paul WS Anderson’s films, which the more they were criticized, the more money they made, the feature starring Kaya Scodelario did not experience the same success, but here we are in front of another attraction, in this first series live action from Netflix inspired by the popular video game, and again, with the same distance from characters and developments from the history of the games, opting for an independent argument that can insert elements of the games slowly. In this envelope, it is possible to visualize the creative logic that the series departs from, as a way of creating an alternative universe of its own that interacts with the source material within its criteria. The danger is producing something lacking in quality, with several problems ranging from the characters to the way they converge to shameful absurdities.

Best known for writing a few episodes from the fourth to final season of SupernaturalAndrew Dabb was the creator and showrunner chosen by Netflix to bring this endeavor to life. Dividing the narrative into two main timelines, in 2022, we follow the adolescence of Jade and Billie Wesker, daughters of Umbrella scientist Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick), and how the big company was responsible for the decimation of society, transforming it. into thirsty undead. All this so that we can understand what drives Jade’s (Ella Balinska) struggle for survival in 2036, at least, that’s what we idealized in theory, since the premiere season of Resident Evil: The Series more walks in circles, creating gaps for not being willing to offer answers.

Thus, the conclusion reflects that, in this direction, the show sacrificed the possibility of expanding its own mythology in a creative way in favor of creating narrative hooks that would hold the audience, for having the artifice of playing with the information in the way it wanted. An example of this is why the separation of the sisters that culminates in the foot of war in the current line is an unknown, and the plot ends by showing that more things happened until the center of this feud, so, while alternating between past and present, the answer will be given in a possible second or third season, for having the chance to play with suspense. The problem is how the script works this dynamic in a ridiculous way.

In addition to the pre- and post-apocalyptic phases, this division defines the blocks with which the plot works to build themes, with the year 2022 serving for a greater dedication to science fiction and appearances of game characters (as pointed out in the episode final) as the year 2036 indicates wanting to work more loosely at the level of character bonds, concentrating the scope of action with rights to monsters familiar to fans and new, as far as the concept allows. It’s hard to see how these narrative separations don’t talk, suffering from the bad construction of characters, tone, mystery and lack of maturity to generate conflicts, because, from adolescence to adulthood, the characters seem childish.

Right in the pilot, this affected regency of the series, much by the proposed ideas of the script, is evident when from the adult Jade’s battle to find a “cure” for the chaos caused by Umbrella, we leave for the block of her adolescence. The point, of course, is to understand how she got to that point; alone, fighting, but, apart from the boring and out of touch with the script transiting through these phases, the teenage line was clearly inspired by any coming of age teen in order to shape what the Wesker sisters uncover about Big Pharma. But before the maturity bias was just a narrative choice to characterize the approach, however, this motto, in fact, makes up the construction of the characters. And how Dabb reconciles this, it is by making the T-Virus a determinant not only of genetic mutation, but of individual transformation, the turning point that exposes the twins’ dilemmas.

Certainly, this would be very welcome if it were discussing moral issues, a complex place in the nature of the sisters, but it boils down to treating the hollow conflict of their disagreements, using the biological component in a position of “overcoming anxiety, of how one of them seen” for melodramatic effects. Like everything that is created a trend, it seems that it has become banal to insert topics of mental health as a mere conflicting artifice of the contemporary generation, so that, citing a panic attack here and there, configures the necessary elements for the impact of the monologue of “how am I better now” for the sisters’ little fight. So, from the discussion of how man himself brings about his destruction, Umbrella’s creation of a bioweapon being the pivot of civilization’s extermination, the scope if Dabb prefers to focus less adult nuances in this dramatic prism of the Weskers.

Such a mechanism was designed as a substance basis for the creation of the T-Virus, which was intended to serve for the treatment of chronic diseases, but it lacks more ambition, more sense, more attributes that impact the conception of the world created and controlled by Umbrella, but the The series settles in to pave this by the methodical teenager stuff that investigates, makes a fool of, and conveniently everything contributes to the tension of the show. And yet, the one who claims to be the villain of the plot, Evelyn (Paola Núñez), doesn’t do much beyond the corporate caricature profile, when even what she is fighting to maintain the appearances of the company she inherited doesn’t show any, and there’s no projection either. how his political image works as president of Umbrella; it’s all very shallow, specific and staged within a basic parameter. However, the disguised personality amuses in interactions with Albert, the said antagonist of the games saga and here he assumes a subversion of the role we already know, and will probably be seen in future seasons.

In terms of the current timeline, in 2036, the effort to create a visual identity for the action scenes, with a production design with low lighting, hot lights, claustrophobic scenery loses strength as it takes place alternately with the block. teen, which apparently has the answers to the present row conflicts. Like this frantic and suffocating action sequence with zombies (not to the same degree as the set pieces Anderson) and monsters can’t sustain itself, the script goes back to the weak exercise of creating stupid situations for melodramatic results, and in the last episodes, it only gets worse with the amount of absurdity in the attempt to generate cliffhangerswhen not even the urgency of a climax can be felt given the level so low that the script drops.

Lickers, Dr. Salvador, framing and first-person camera movements, are some of the elements and easter eggs scattered that could toast how the series builds its mythology and nods to the universe of the famous game, but it’s amazing how bad the premise can be, with a truncated story and smug narrative, relying on the illusion that the show is complex and shocking in “revelations”. It could have been any other name for a post-apocalyptic series lost in its inhumanity, but as usual in an adaptation of resident Evilthis is your series live action.

Resident Evil: The Series – Season 1 (Resident Evil – USA, Germany, South Africa – 2022)

Creation: Andrew Dabb

Direction: Rachel GoldbergBronwen HughesRob SeidenglanzBatan Silva

Road map: Andrew Dabb, Mary Leah Sutton, Shane Tortolani, Garett Pereda, Kerry Williamson, Lindsey Villarreal, Jeff Howard, Tara Knight

Cast: Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Paola Núñez, Lance Reddick, Connor Gosatti, Anthony Oseyemi, Ahad Raza Mir, Adeline Rudolph

Duration: 61 to 48 min. each (8 episodes)