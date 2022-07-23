Rihanna registers ‘Fenty Hair’ trademark to enter the hair care market

Rihanna will further expand her Fenty empire

Music superstar beauty brand Rihanna, Fenty, may be venturing into new territory, according to new reports uncovered by The Shade Room. Documents posted on The Shade Room’s Instagram page appear to be a trademark of the Fenty for the licensing of “Fenty Hair”. Products listed in the document include hairbrushes, wigs, curlers and accessories.

Fenty Beauty, launched by Rihanna in September 2017, it has not yet ventured into the hair market. Popular for the company’s inclusion of body-positive models and wide choices of accurate skin tones for POC, the Fenty dominated the makeup and lingerie markets since its launch. The brand is worth about $2.8 billion according to Forbes magazine, of which Rihanna owns 50%, making Rihanna the second richest musician in the world, behind Kanye West’s estimated $6.6 billion net worth.

Aside from her unparalleled success in the beauty industry, Rihanna still stands out as one of the most famous musicians in the world. Her most recent album, Anti, was released in 2016, but the Barbadian singer has repeatedly hinted that she will release new music at some point. Anti was a critical and popular success on all fronts, racking up over 600,000 sales and 1.4 billion streams since its launch in 2016.

Recently Rihanna appeared on Forbes’ 2022 Richest Women in the USA list and is the only one under 40 years old, which made the singer and businesswoman the youngest billionaire in the United States.

With a net worth valued at $1.4 billion, Rihanna is next to celebrities like Sandra Bullock and Reese Witherspoon. Other names that are on the list and made money from music are Madonnaat No. 47 with $575 million, and Taylor Swift at No. 48 with $570 million.