Robert Patrick gives an idea of ​​how he could return in Peacemaker

Peacemaker was one of the great series that arrived in 2022, bringing John Cena as the protagonist and Robert Patrick like his father in the DC Comics series. In the production, the eternal T-1000 of Terminator, played August “Auggie” Smith father of the anti-hero and also known as White Dragon.

Despite having died at the end of the show’s first season, Patrick expects the character to be back in the production sequel, expected in 2023.

Image: The Addiction

Series is DC’s biggest hit on HBO Max in 2022

Quickly Peacemaker became one of the great successes of that year, being acclaimed by the critics and by the fans who saw the characters of the A.D at HBO Max. With great action scenes and acid humor, the production directed by James Gunn showed that the director got the mix right once again.

In addition, the series could have two spin-offs that could start being produced by Warner Bros. still this year. The first would focus on Amanda Wallerplayed by Viola Davis, and another that could have the Thinker of the Suicide Squad as the protagonist.

Robert Patrick wants to return as the White Dragon

During Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You, Patrick commented on the possible return of his character in the second season of Peacemaker. Despite not confirming or denying, the actor was clear that he would like to return in the sequel to the series, check it out below:

“I hope I get to work, because I’m dead. To be honest with you, I think this might be the funniest thing ever, with the father as a ghost. In my own mind, I’m trying to think of the scenarios James [Gunn] will invent, and there is a lot he could do. It’s unlimited, because I’m a damn ghost.”

The troubled relationship of Peacemaker with his father is one of the most important fuels of the plot, since Smith despises his son. At the end of the first season we see the Peacekeeper managing to break out of his father’s clutches, shooting and killing him. However, the figure of his father continues to torment him, and she could be the main plot of the successful second season of the series. DC Comics.

Check out the trailer for Peacemaker, DC Comics’ great success of 2022