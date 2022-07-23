Rumors suggest that “The Marvels” will be a musical

After Kevin Feige says the studio explores several genres, rumors indicate that “The Marvels” will be a musical

Expected to be released in mid- 2023, captain marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and KamalaKhan (Iman Vellani) will be back in the marvels in a return that promises to be different from all the productions released by marvel studios until today.

after the touchesinhorror inDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness it’s the climatejuvenile in Ms. Marvelthe time has come for a musical. That’s what rumors of accounts like MyTimeToShineHelloa profile that states in its twitter

Yes, it’s true that The Marvels is a musical (partly)

Yes it’s true The Marvels is a musical (in parts) — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) July 20, 2022

Another account called UpToTask also presents more details and says that much of the film will take place on a planet where the characters can communicate just by singing. The story is already known to comic book readers who have already ventured with the heroine in a world where people talk through rhymes.

Yea they go to a planet where they can only communicate in song. https://t.co/I6f28mCDZS — TASK is NOT going to SDCC (@UpToTASK) July 20, 2022

believe it or not, brielarson has already released professional music, including a studio album called Finally Out of PE (2005). Check it out below:

