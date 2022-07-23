Russia Attacks Ukraine’s Port One Day After Grain Export Agreement | World

The agreement signed on Friday by Moscow and Kiev and brokered by the United Nations and Turkey was hailed as a breakthrough after nearly five months of fighting.

Two Russian Kalibr missiles hit the infrastructure of the port of Odessa, while another two were shot down by air defense forces. The missiles were fired from warships in the Black Sea near Crimea.

“The attack was carried out right where the grain is,” said Yuriy Ignat, a spokesman for the Ukrainian air force.

A military spokesman from southern Ukraine said that the attack did not cause significant damage to the port’s infrastructure.

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said, for his part, that the country continues to prepare to resume grain exports despite the attacks.

“We are continuing technical preparations for the launch of exports of agricultural products from our ports,” Kubrakov wrote on Facebook.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video posted on Telegram that the attack demonstrates that Moscow will find ways not to implement the agreement.

A statement by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday describing the progress of the war did not mention any attacks in Odessa. The Russian ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “unequivocally condemned” the reported attacks, a spokesman said, adding that all parties had committed to the grain export deal.

“These products are desperately needed to address the global food crisis and alleviate the suffering of millions of people in need around the world,” spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement.