Russians launch satellite and hit the International Space Station (clickbait)

In an attack that some will say deliberate, a satellite launched by the Russians hit one of the solar panels of the International Space Station, but thanks to its robustness, among the dead and wounded, everyone was saved.

The apparently suicidal attack was orchestrated by cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, currently a resident of the same Station he tried to destroy. It is unknown whether NASA will take action, and the damage is still being assessed.

Now seriously: The best part is that technically this is what happened, a Russian launched a satellite into the ISS, but the fun is that he launched… manually.

Not land, of course. To stay in low orbit an object must travel at approximately 8 km/s, or 28800 km/h. To throw something with the force of the hands at that speed, the guy would have to be Kryptonian, at least Viltruvian, and it gets even more difficult if we include friction with the atmosphere. To withstand the initial temperatures, an object launched from sea level at 8 km/s would need a heat shield basically

Oleg, despite Putin’s propaganda, is no superman, but he managed to launch a satellite at 28 thousand kilometers per hour, with just the strength of his hands.

As? Simple, he was already traveling at the same speed.

During a spacewalk to install the Space Station’s new robotic arm, among other tasks Oleg and Italian astronaut and trekker Samantha Cristoforetti launched 10 cubesats.

Little bigger than a shoebox, mini-satellites are a practical and inexpensive way to do space research. Modular, they can be launched as a ride on larger missions, during resupply trips to the ISS, or even on lunar missions.

On the Space Station there are several ways to launch cubesats. The Japanese created the JEM Small Satellite Orbital Deployer (J-SSOD)on the other hand, the Russians, in the best form of that fake anecdote of the space pen versus the pencil, prefer to throw it by hand.

During the spacewalk, they carry a bag with cubesats, fitted with a special strap. Positioning himself with his back to the movement of the Space Station, the cosmonaut braces his feet in the stirrups, holds the cubesat firmly and launches it into retrograde orbit, that is, in the opposite direction to the movement of the ISS.

This guarantees, unless the Laws of Physics change without warning, that the cubesat will NEVER collide with the Station during its few months of life. Except when it collides.

Oleg, who is more like Olaf, pooped when the ISS was on the border between Mali and Algeria. Launching the 7th of the day’s 10 cubesats, he heads for a spot dangerously close to one of the solar panels. The dialogue is delicious:

Oleg: This one will pass very close to the solar panel.

Oleg: Oh he [o painel] played the drums [do satélite]

Oleg: It hit again.

Oleg: That was the last contact

Roscosmos: OK, Oleg, the next satellite should be launched on a slightly different trajectory.

Oleg: OK, I was aiming at the trajectory of the previous satellite, but I think everything is ok, the first contact was very smooth and the second hit the frame [do painel]

Roscosmos: OK, Oleg, but still, try to get through the panels without making contact with them.

Apparently there was no damage, the panels are fragile but not that fragile, and a cubesat with a mass of a few kg traveling at what appears to be 25 cm/s (0.9 km/h) doesn’t have enough kinetic energy to damage anything else. consistent as a pudding, and there are few puddings in Earth orbit.

The other satellites were launched without major problems, and the incident was considered minor, not least because the Russians have already done much bigger poop, like July 2021, when the thrusters of the newly installed Nauka module turned on by themselves and the International Space Station was spinning without control for 47 minutes.