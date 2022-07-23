Ryan Gosling: 5 must-see movies

On 7/23/2022 1:55 PM

Note: The list is the (personal) opinion of the author of this post.

Note 1: The list is in order of release.

DIARY OF A PASSION (2004)

A classic romance like that to make anyone cry horrors! “The Diary of A Passion” is adapted from the book by Nicholas Sparks and remains, to this day, one of the best adaptations ever made by the author. Is it too manipulative? Undoubtedly! But cinema is about manipulating emotions, and when this is done with balance, great actors and a plot that instigates you and makes you root for the characters, then the result was successful. The chemistry between Gosling and Rachel McAdams remains memorable!

BOYFRIENDS FOREVER (2006)

A dense, heavy drama that you need to be willing to face. It’s not an inspiring drama like so many in Hollywood, but it’s a punch in the gut as it addresses the degradation of a relationship. It’s sad, harrowing and very real life. Gosling is great, and the excellent Michelle Williams is also outstanding.

LOVE IN ALL PROOF (2011)

starring Steve Carell and Ryan Gosling, “Amor a Toda Prova” addresses different types of love at different stages of life. When each of these feelings are revealed to their respective characters, the film creates one of the funniest moments in romantic comedies in recent years.

But above all, “Amor a Toda Prova” talks about valuing. Appreciate yourself and value those we love. It is a mature film that does not appeal to tacky sentimentality, and surprises us by dealing with themes that are so common in our lives, but at the same time so complicated. A film!

LA LA LAND (2016)

I don’t remember being so moved by a musical film as this one. The director Damien Chazelle (from great “Whiplash“) creates a film that pays beautiful tributes to the musical classics of the golden age of Hollywood, but, at the same time, he manages to develop a story about dreams and choices where the musical side becomes mere supporting. The result is an emotional, touching and memorable bittersweet film. None of the songs are out of context or forced, but they all help in the development of the plot. An instant classic that won my heart deeply!

TWO NICE GUYS (2016)

Shane Black has a super original style for police comedies. With this “Two Nice Guys” we go back to the 70s alongside a tough private investigator (Russell Crowe) and another idiot investigator (Ryan Gosling). The chemistry between the two actors is perfect! The story, for all its confusion, has style and personality and the result is a thriller of extremely fun and exciting crime-comedy and thriller. I laughed a lot and it’s worth watching.