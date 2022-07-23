Ryan Gosling found a Ken doll in the backyard shortly after receiving a proposal for the film Rolling Stone

Looks like fate was collaborating with Ryan Gosling to land the role of Ken in the live-action Barbie

The expectations for Barbie (2023) keep increasing and the Ryan Gosling revealed that this is “the best script he’s ever read.” And if he needed some signal from the universe to be sure he should interpret Kenhe received this when he found a puppet in the backyard shortly after he was offered the role.

In an interview with The Tonight Show, gosling explained that while walking through the backyard, he found a doll Ken of his daughter and soon after decided to accept the role. “I walked in the yard [depois de receber a oferta] and you know where i found Ken? Face down in the mud next to a squeezed lemon. I sent a message to Greta [Gerwig] and said, ‘I’ll be yours Ken, for this story must be told,’” he recalled.

In another interview, this time to Entertainment Tonight, gosling revealed that he is “proud” of having this “energy of the Ken that you can feel.” The actor also commented on expectations for the film, but without revealing any spoilers: “I can’t wait for people to see the film. That’s all I can say, otherwise Mattel will come and put me in a box.”

In addition to Gosling, The film also stars Margot Robbie in the role of the doll and has the direction of Greta Gerwigin lady bird(2017) and lovely women(2019). The cast of the feature also has other big names, such as Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Ncuti Gatwa, Issa Rae and Dua Lipa. the debut of Barbie is scheduled for July 20, 2023.

