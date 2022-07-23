Sam Neill’s 10 Highest-grossing Films, Ranked According to Box Office Mojo

With Jurassic World Dominance still banging and creaking through the summer of 2022, there’s no better time to look at the sheer number of commercial achievements in Sam Neill’s long and impressive career.

Not all of Neill’s greatest films achieved huge numbers in their theatrical showings, however, even if they were financially successful. That means fantastic entries into his filmography, such as Wild Hunt didn’t make the cut to its biggest earners at the domestic box office. With that being said, some of his films have not only won the box office, but the hearts of critics and audiences as well.

10 Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole (2010) – $56 million

by Zack Snyder Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole It was a beautiful film visually, but quite full narratively. At least it gives Neill a memorable villain role to chew on, and it’s even unique to the movie, as opposed to a book series adaptation. He’s also an antagonist with a relatively successful and poignant arc, which stands out as one of the film’s high points.

Snyder’s film had a sizable, but not very large, budget of $80 million, for Mojo box office, which its domestic tally of $55.7 million has failed to match. However, its $84.4 million from international territories was an improvement, though still not enough to put the film in the black.

9 Bicentennial Man (1999) – $58 million

Some movies smack of being misguided from the moment the first trailer airs, and audiences had this feeling about Bicentennial Man in large scale. The concept of a movie star in robot form for what amounts to a live action round Pinocchio is troublesome and difficult to bring to the screen, even if this star is as effusively presentable as the late Robin Williams. Neill portrays the man who buys the robot to help clean the house, and he essentially portrays the down-to-earth individual who balances the tone with the inclusion of the energetic Williams.

With a massive budget of US$100 million (for Mojo box office), the Williams-Neill film opened to a whopping $8.2 million on its way to a domestic total of $58 million. In fact, not all of its world total was enough to match the production budget, let alone exceed it. In the end the only thing Bicentennial Man accomplished was to be a late 90s joke and one of the most pitiful movies for everyone involved.

8 The Horse Whisperer (1998) – $75 million

The Disney adaptation of Nicholas Evans The Horse Charmer primarily belongs to the title character of Robert Redford and the young and wounded Grace MacLean (Scarlett Johansson). However, Neill has a tender (if not too lighthearted) role in comparison to Kristen Scott Thomas as Grace’s father. He doesn’t appear until near the end, but his involvement helps provide some family drama in the third act to add to the tension.

The numbers puts the film’s budget at $60 million, a figure that has tripled worldwide, according to Mojo box office. It wasn’t Disney’s biggest hit, but for a 2-hour, 50-minute riding drama, The Horse CharmerThe success of the was remarkable.

7 Peter Rabbit (2018) – $115 million

Neill had live and vocal roles in the star-studded film Pedro Coelho. He lent his voice to the role of petty badger Tommy Brock in the film and its sequel. He also briefly portrays the grumpy Old Mr. McGregor – the great-uncle of protagonist Thomas McGregor – whose death sets the plot of the first film in motion.

The original Pedro Coelho put some energy into the February 2018 box office. According to Mojo box office, the film opened to a modest but relatively impressive $25 million on its way to a final domestic total of $115 million domestically and $236 million internationally. With a budget of $50 million, it was enough to make the movie a resounding success, even if the sequel didn’t follow suit.

6 The Hunt for Red October (1990) – $122 million

Most of Sam Neill’s best films aren’t among the most profitable either, but Jack Ryan’s first film, The Hunt for Red October, he might have his cake and eat it too. Neill’s short-lived Captain Vasily Borodin gets some juicy scenes with dialogue, but the film belongs to Alec Baldwin’s Ryan and Sean Connery’s Captain Marko Ramius.

The John McTiernan movie had a staggering $30 million budget, but even more impressive is the fact that it grossed four times as much in domestic theaters alone, according to Mojo box office.

5 The Vote (2012) – $125 million

As the marketing material clearly pointed out, The voteIt’s selling point was the inclusion and chemistry between Channing Tatum and Rachel McAdams. They depict Leo and Paige, and when Paige comes in and wakes up from her coma, she doesn’t remember her husband. Neill and Jessica Lange star as Paige’s parents Bill and Rita, whose marriage has been rocked by Bill’s infidelity. Their roles are minor, but Neill and Lange make the most of what they get.

Rom-drams typically don’t cross the $100 million mark at the domestic box office, but The vote did this and more. The film opened on a particularly lucrative weekend (February 10-12), where four new films were released and did it above expectations, even the 3D re-release of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. However, it was The vote who won the weekend.

4 Jurassic Park III (2001) – $181 million

Jurassic Park III did not receive nearly as positive a response as the original. However, significant detractors of Steven Spielberg’s dark second journey to the dinosaur-ridden islands, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, felt it was a fitting, if also uninspired, return to adventurous form. Like the film that preceded it, the Joe Johnston film III brought back one of the original’s three clues. While Dr. Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm Missed Part Three, Neill’s Alan Grant Gets Some Last Second Support from Dr. Ellie Sattler by Laura Dern.

It may not be the most re-watchable portion of the Jurassic franchise, but Jurassic Park III still made a profit. Mojo box office puts the budget at $93 million, which the film nearly quadrupled in worldwide ticket sales.

3 Thor: Ragnarok (2017) – $315 million

Thor: Ragnarok introduced several instantly classic characters to the MCU franchise, including the theatrical actor Neill who plays the title character’s father: Odin. His role is only an appearance, but he makes an excellent and hysterical impression.

O Thor The franchise has captured a relatively significant corner of the MCU in terms of box office success. The character’s financial returns have never been at the levels of Iron Man or The Avengersbut each installment outperformed the one that preceded it (a trend that seems to continue with Thor: Love and Thunder). Ragnarok it was the franchise’s first installment to nearly $300 million domestically, let alone pass it. Add half a billion in international ticket sales (for Mojo box office) and Waititi’s first MCU installment almost instantly secured a second.

two Jurassic World Dominion (2022) – $350 million (as of July 10)

Jurassic World Dominance generated unpopular opinions left and right. However, there are those who have been able to forgive its bug-driven B-plot and just enjoy seeing several familiar faces side by side with their jaws dropped as they see humanity’s latest razor-toothed abomination.

About Jurassic World Dominance31st day in theaters, it passed the $350 million mark at the domestic box office. Trevorrow’s First Jurassic adventure had grossed $590 million at the same point (for Mojo box office), but that film had already established itself as a pop-cultural and financial juggernaut. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is the fittest comparison, and had beaten Domain with US$ 384 million (per Mojo box office).

1 Jurassic Park (1993) – $404 million

Neill’s biggest movie will undoubtedly remain his biggest ticket seller for the rest of his career. Spielberg’s summer 1993 blockbuster ran in theaters for months, experiencing small week-over-week declines and a glowing reception from the audience. However, it wasn’t just the paddock scene that left the jaw dropping, as Neill’s chemistry with his adult peers, and especially John Hammond’s grandchildren, proved to be just as memorable as the special effects.

Spielberg’s first Jurassic The film is also one of only two to hold the top spot at the box office for its respective year. It opened high (in 1993) at $47 million and went on to earn over $350 million domestically alone. According to Mojo box officethe film’s 3D re-release in 2013 even put the classic above the $1 billion mark worldwide.