Samsung Email receives update with security and stability improvements

The application Samsung Email received a new update that added the latest security patch and some stability improvements and bug fixes. The novelty is now available on the Galaxy Store and Google Play Store. The new version has the identification 6.1.70.20 and was released earlier this week to users of the service. In the official notes of the update, Samsung reinforced that it has improved security mechanisms and that “some functions are stabilized”.

The update does not add any new features relevant to the application. However, improving code security never hurts, especially for a messaging and email application. In essence, the app should now be more reliable. As SamMobile has well noted, this should be the last significant update for the Samsung Email before One UI 4.1.1 UI is released for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 next month.

That new version of One UI is based on Android 12L, which means it is designed for larger screen devices. The app shouldn’t receive any major new updates either. before the arrival of One UI 5.0 with Android 13scheduled for the coming months. Samsung seems to want to slowly turn its proprietary email application into a major player in this segment to fight directly with Google’s already consolidated Gmail and Microsoft’s Outlook.

