Samsung launches new global security campaign in Brazil

This Friday (22), Samsung debuted its new global data security and privacy campaign in Brazil. Among the highlights of the initiative are the end-to-end protection and protection methods offered by Galaxy line devices.

The company will have a film to show two young men who enter a fortress full of security methods. Among them appear guards, password, facial scanning and a physical safe. The space set in the video is a metaphor to represent the Samsung Knox solution. Watch below:

According to the senior product manager of Mobile Experience at Samsung Brazil, Renato Citrini, the campaign serves to reinforce the brand’s commitment to the subject, with consumers.

"As we put more and more of our lives on our smartphones, care needs to be taken that the devices we use have the necessary protection to maintain our security and privacy."











Another objective of the film is to reflect the importance of smartphones not only as a communication tool, but also as part of important transactions in the user’s daily life. Cell phones work from financial operations to the union of the personal computer with the digital midwife, which raises the alarm for more care.