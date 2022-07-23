São Paulo trains targeting Goiás; see probable lineup

After the 3-3 draw with Internationallast Wednesday, the Sao Paulo reappeared this Friday morning. At the Barra Funda CT, Tricolor started the preparation for the duel with Goiásfor the 19th round of the Brazilian.

Jandrei, Arboleda, Luan, André Anderson, Reinaldo, Alisson and Caio continued the recovery schedule. Defenders Miranda (muscle pain) and Léo (edema in the back of the right thigh) worked on the field with physical preparation and physiotherapy, respectively.

Right after the warm-up, coach Rogério Ceni led a technical activity, in which the athletes, divided into two groups, had a competition to finish on goal. Then, the coach did a tactical activity, 11 against 11, using the entire length of the field. In the last part, some players worked on free kicks and penalties.

With that, the likely lineup of São Paulo to face Goiás has: Thiago Couto; Igor Vinícius (Rafinha), Diego Costa, Luizão and Welington; Gabriel, Igor Gomes, Rodrigo Nestor and Patrick; Luciano (Eder) and Calleri.

The match is scheduled for 19 hours (Brasília) this Saturday. Currently, Tricolor is in tenth place in the table, with 25 points, five less than Internacional, the first team within the classification zone for the Libertadores.

Let’s go for another round of @Brasileirao next to #TorcidaQueCondus 🆚 Goiás

🏟 Morumbi

🗓 23/07 (Saturday)

⏰ 7pm ➡️ Get your ticket > https://t.co/WhCWQotMbf#VamosSãoPaulo 🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/KSMXwnd5Rf — Sao Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) July 22, 2022

