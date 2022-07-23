Sarah Michelle Gellar will star in the Teen Wolf spin-off. Find out everything that happened on the first day of Comic Con San Diego 2022

Hello, hello… Is this where you asked for fresh news from the geek universe? There’s no doubt that Comic Con San Diego is a true phenomenon – this year is no different. The first day of the event took place last Thursday, the 21st, in California, United States, and brought together several actors, producers, writers and streaming platforms to give that taste of wanting more of some movies and series to come. Want to check out everything that happened?

Teen Wolf

Sarah Michelle Gellar saw her name among the most talked about topics on social media when she was announced in the Teen Wolf spin-off. And detail: according to Deadline, in addition to starring in the Wolf Pack, the eternal star of Buffy – The Vampire Slayer will also be part of the production. The actress delivered that filming is already taking place in Vancouver, Canada, but did not reveal the possible premiere date. In the plot, the group of teenagers must face a supernatural creature awakened during a suspicious fire in the forest. Gellar plays the investigator on the case. Chloe Rose Robertson, Tyler Lawrence Gray, Armani Jackson and Bella Shepard complete the cast.

Do you think it’s over? Nananine no. The franchise won a movie that continues the plot of the original series from 2011. During the panel, the first trailer was revealed with the return of werewolf Scott McCall, played by Tyler Posey. To the fans’ surprise, Crystal Reed, the interpreter of the late Allison, was in the images. The film does not yet have a release date, but it should be released by Paramount+. Dylan O’Brien has no confirmed appearance, but Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig and Colton Haynes will join their old friend to protect the city of Beacon Hills from the new threat.

Dungeons and Dragons

Where’s Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas for us to play Dungeons and Dragons? The production panel delivered the first poster of Honor Among Rebels and the first trailer. Set to premiere on March 2, 2023, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine and Hugh Grant stopped by the event to chat with fans and discuss nostalgia for the world’s most popular roleplaying game. Page, Bridgerton’s Simon, even talked about the rigorous training he endured for the action scenes.

– I had to wield a sword, my muscles were killing me and I had the best ass of my life.

John Wick 4

He’s back! Lionsgate released the first image of Keanu Reeves in the highly anticipated John Wick 4, but still made suspense about the plot of the long, which will hit theaters on March 24, 2023.

Vampire Academy

Where are the fans of vampire sagas? Your time has come! Peacock has released the first clicks of Vampire Academy, based on the six books by Richelle Mead. And do you know who the showrunners are? Julie Plec, who worked on The Vampire Diaries, and Marguerite Maclntye, from The Originals. Knowledge about vampires is a must! In the preview, the public met the couples of the series: Christian and Lissa; Rose and Dmitri.

The Wheel of Time

The production of Prime Videos is already known and beloved by the public – so beloved that it was renewed for a third season! Even before the premiere of the second part, the streaming platform announced that the characters will be returning soon. At the panel, a behind-the-scenes video was released, but there was no release date forecast.

The legend of the lost treasure

Without Nicolas Cage’s participation, the Legend of the Lost Treasure franchise has reinvented itself and will arrive in series format for fans of the old film. Titled National Treasure: Edge of History, the production will tell the story of a young Latina looking for answers about her family. To do so, she ventures into unknown lands and finds a lost Pan-American treasure. During Comic Con, Disney released teaser and plot poster.