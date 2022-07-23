SDCC I What If…? renewed for two more seasons

What If…? will return for season two, Disney announced at the Marvel Animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

The second season of the animated series will premiere sometime in 2023, and according to people on the Marvel Animation panel, images of it included a young Peter Quill with his father, Ego, a giant Iron Man, and news of that we will have something based on the comics 1602 from the writer Neil Gaimanwhich show Marvel characters in the Elizabethan era.

Alongside news of a second season, Marvel confirmed that a third season of What If…? is also in development, although no official release information has been given.

Just announced at #SDCC2022: Marvel Studios’ What If…? Season 2, an Original series, streaming early 2023 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/zbqClqfrfJ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 22, 2022

the first season of What If…? was performed by head writer AC Bradley and director Bryan Andrew. The animated series also featured the introduction of the Observer, who acted as narrator for all episodes. The character was voiced by Jeffrey Wright in the original English version.

The series also featured the voices of MCU veterans reprising their roles, including Hayley Atwell, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael B. Jordan, sebastian stan, Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Natalie Portman, Paul Rudd, Tilda Swinton, Taika Waititi, Danai Gurira, Paul Bettany, Rachel McAdams and much more.