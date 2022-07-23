See the related Grêmio to face Ponte Preta in Série B

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Remember the last match between Ponte Preta x Grêmio

Grêmio released this Friday (22) the list of related teams for the match against Ponte Preta, which takes place at the Arena, on Saturday (23), at 4:30 pm. The match will start the second round of Série B 2022 and as it is a duel played at home, the tendency is for a more offensive Tricolor. If they win or draw against the club from Campinas, Roger Machado’s team equals Vasco’s mark in this edition of the competition, 14 unbeaten matches.

The good moment of Grêmio and the work done by the technical commission reflects in individual prominence in the team, the defender and captain Pedro Geromel is leader of a sector in the team that emerges as the best of the competition, with only six goals conceded in 19 games played. In addition, Geromel surpassed his own mark as a Grêmio athlete, 28 consecutive matches as a team starter. The 36-year-old defender is one of the highlights of this Serie B.

Embezzlements, returns and suspended players

The team’s absences continue to be goalkeeper Brenno, defender Kannemann, full-back Edilson and striker Elkeson. Grêmio’s opponents for the clash against Ponte Preta in the Arena are defenders Geromel and Rodrigues, and striker Elias Manoel.

Check out the related list for Grêmio x Ponte Preta:

Image: Publicity / Guild

