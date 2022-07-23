see three recipes and learn

He thought of barbecue, he thought of the United States. The sauce considered bittersweet because it combines acidic and sugary elements is a fever that has African roots, was born in the south of the country and was spread around the world.

Like other iconic complements, such as ketchup, barbecue can be easily found on supermarket shelves. Making it at home, however, is what allows you to vary the recipe and be bold with the flavors.

In the video at the top of the article, from “Cozinha Por Aí”, presenter Pedro de Bem shows, for example, that it is possible to start the sauce from a concentrated infusion of black tea.

The step by step is simple: add all the ingredients in the pan and let it reduce to get a sauce texture.

Sweetness is promoted by orange juice and brown sugar. The acidity comes from the vinegar and Worcestershire sauce.

Ribs with Barbecue Sauce

Seasonings such as paprika, mustard and pepper are also included to complete the order, which goes very well with pork ribs, chicken wings and mushrooms.

The result is a dense, dark and succulent barbecue, with the touch of the black tea used at the beginning of the recipe.

Barbecue sauce with black tea Image: Kitchen Around

Reduction to achieve texture Image: Kitchen Around

