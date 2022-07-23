Seer hits the hammer and defines result between Grêmio x Ponte Preta

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Grêmio fans get excited and ask for a comeback

The 2022 Campeonato Brasileiro Série B will have this Saturday (23) the opening clash of the second round of the competition, between Grêmio and Ponte Preta. The teams face each other for the 20th round of the competition, at 4:30 pm, at the Arena, in Porto Alegre. The visionary Vitor Pinheiro made predictions last Thursday (21) about how the match between the two teams will be and did not give good news to Grêmio fans.

draw forecast

What the fortune teller saw was the Grêmio team very tied up in the match, despite being a united team to get out of the situation, in addition to having a new player (Lucas Leiva?) who can help the club on the field. However, in the prediction for Ponte Preta, Vitor Pinheiro saw that the team from Campinas will have a good match and that coach Hélio dos Anjos will make good decisions. The final prediction is for a tie between the teams.

On the bright side, this would be the 14th match followed by Grêmio’s unbeaten run. However, a draw at home only hinders Tricolor Gaúcho’s pretensions, because in the event of a victory for Roger Machado’s team and losses for Vasco, vice-leader, and Bahia, third in the table, Grêmio ends the 20th round of Series B. of the Brazilian Championship in second place.

Vitor Pinheiro also told Grêmio fans to pay attention to numbers 9 and 27, which could be the minutes of the first and second half, or players who wear these numbers. Elkeson, the current 9 of the Grêmio squad, is absent and is not among those listed. Meanwhile, number 27 is Mathías Villasanti, who is one of Grêmio’s highlights in the competition, but could give way to Lucas Leiva in the starting lineup.