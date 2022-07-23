Sennheiser launches new CX Plus TWS headset with Bluetooth 5.2, ANC and more

Known for its line of advanced headphones, Sennheiser is also active in other headphone categories covering both over-ear and in-ear models. This Friday, the German audio brand introduced the new CX Plus True Wireless SE to the international market, which as its name suggests, brings wireless connectivity.

Featuring a modern and discreet design with a matte finish, the headphones have a square external shape and fit directly into the ear canal, just like other company devices. In addition to the elegant design, the earphones also have IPX4 certification that ensures resistance to water and sweat, making it possible to use in physical activities.