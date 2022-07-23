Sennheiser launches new CX Plus TWS headset with Bluetooth 5.2, ANC and more

Known for its line of advanced headphones, Sennheiser is also active in other headphone categories covering both over-ear and in-ear models. This Friday, the German audio brand introduced the new CX Plus True Wireless SE to the international market, which as its name suggests, brings wireless connectivity.
Featuring a modern and discreet design with a matte finish, the headphones have a square external shape and fit directly into the ear canal, just like other company devices. In addition to the elegant design, the earphones also have IPX4 certification that ensures resistance to water and sweat, making it possible to use in physical activities.
As mentioned above, the model in question is wireless and for that it uses Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and support for several audio codecs, including aptX, adaptive aptX, AAC, SBC. The highlight is the compatibility with Active Noise Canceling (ANC) mode, which sacrifices battery life to block external noise.
Each earphone has an internal battery with 55 mAh capable of providing a lifespan of up to 8 hours, which can be extended to 24 hours through the accessory’s charging box. The time to complete a charge cycle (0 to 100%) is just an hour and a half with 10 minutes, equivalent to 1h of autonomy.
As for availability and price, the headphones were presented in India costing 14,990 rupees, about R$1,025 when converting directly to Brazilian currency.
Specifications:
- Pickup pattern with 2 microphones
- Battery (headphones): 55mAh
- battery (charging box): 400-420 mAh
- Autonomy (headphones): 8h
- Autonomy (charging box): 24h
- Charging time: 1.5 hours for full charge, after 10 min charging 1 hour of music playback
- Bluetooth 5.2; HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
- Bluetooth audio codec: aptX, adaptive aptX, AAC, SBC
- Active noise cancelling: yes
- Certification: IPX4
Interested in the new headphones presented by Sennheiser? Tell us, comment!
*Cover image: representation