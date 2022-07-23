Set, Clube do Remo leaves Belém to face Botafogo

In search of reaching one of the vacancies in the second phase of the competition, Leão will face a difficult opponent far from Belém. In addition to the duel being considered “six points”, due to the approach of the first placed, a true “hostile atmosphere” with refinements of rivalry, has been created among the fans of Belo Paraibano, towards the team from Pará.

Clube do Remo is ready for another challenge that will face it throughout the C Series of the Brazilian Championship, in the 2022 season. at the Almeidão stadium, in João Pessoa, capital of Paraíba, for the 16th round of the national competition.

Public Ministry vetoes Remo fans in game in Paraiba

Remo seeks his second win away from home against Botafogo

Fans occupy airport to support Clube do Remo

Before the departure that took place in the late afternoon of this Friday (22), with a massive presence of fans who went to the airport to give an extra incentive to the Azulino group, coach Gerson Gusmão commanded the last activity with the athletes at the Baenão stadium. Throughout the movement, the coach made plays with the dead ball and commanded tactical work on a reduced field.

According to the training sessions being held at the Baenão stadium, the team will have to work with: Zé Carlos; Celsinho, Daniel Felipe, Marlon and Leonan; Marciel, Paulinho Curuá and Anderson Paraíba; Bruno Alves, Brenner and Leandro CarvalhO. It is worth mentioning that midfielder Anderson Uchôa, with three yellow cards, and midfielder Albano, who asked to leave the club, are the missing team.

In all, 20 athletes were listed for the confrontation. Check the list:

GOALKEEPERS: Vinicius and Zé Carlos;

DEFENDERS: Daniel Felipe, Igor Morais and Marlon;

SIDE: Celsinho, Leonan, Renan Castro and Ricardo Luz;

FLYWHEELS: Jean Patrick, Marciel, Paulinho Curuá and Pingo;

SOCKS: Anderson Paraíba and Erick Flores;

ATTACKS: Brenner, Bruno Alves, Leandro Carvalho, Netto and Vanilson.

FPF and Clube do Remo adjust security for the game in Paraíba

Fábio Bentes fires: “security measures need to be taken

TRAVEL SCHEDULE AND SECURITY SCHEME ASSEMBLED

The atmosphere of hostility that surrounds the confrontation between Belo Paraibano and Leão Azul Paraense, with severe refinements of rivalry between the local fans against the Azulinos, after the departure of coach Gerson Gusmão and midfielder Anderson Paraíba to the team from Pará, has given the what to talk Because of this, both the club from Pará and the Pará Football Federation itself have asked for reinforced security for the dispute.



Last Thursday (21), the legal director of the Pará Football Federation (FPF), André Cavalcante, was in Recife-PE talking with the Military Police team to define security logistics while the Azulina delegation is in the Brazilian northeast. . Clube do Remo will go straight to the capital of Pernambuco where it will train at the CT do Retrô. There he will stay until the game day when he will continue by bus to the city of João Pessoa-PB