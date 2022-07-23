Seven Mistakes Everyone Has Made When Creating Passwords | Safety

When creating a new password, many users prioritize practicality over security and only care about setting a code that is easy to remember. Not by chance, it is common to see short keywords, with sequential numbers or letters and personal information being used. In addition, as there are a number of e-commerces, social networks and online services, many end up repeating the same password on different accounts. Although comfortable, these practices make it easier to break the code and open up loopholes for intrusions. So that you don’t make any more slips, the TechTudo listed seven common mistakes when creating passwords. Check it out below and learn how to prevent personal data leakage.

1 of 8 List cites common mistakes when creating a password — Photo: Reproduction/Getty Images

Creating obvious passwords, with sequences of consecutive numbers or letters, exposes the user to hackers and increases the risk of having their data breached. That’s because these keywords, in addition to being used by many people, are easy to guess: just swipe your fingers from left to right on the numeric keypad to decipher them.

2 of 8 Using passwords with numbers and letters in consecutive order is a practice that should be avoided — Photo: Pexels

In late 2021, password manager NordPass released a list of the 200 weakest keywords used that year. The first ten are, respectively: “123456”, “123456789”, “12345”, “qwerty”, “password”, “12345678”, “111111”, “123123”, “1234567890” and “1234567”.

One of the main mistakes when creating a password is not paying attention to its length. This is because each added character, be it a number, letter or symbol, increases the probabilities of completion and makes the keyword more difficult to discover. The ideal, therefore, is to create passwords that are at least eight characters long. Codes like this are long enough to provide adequate security, but not so long as to be difficult to remember.

3 out of 8 Longer passwords are more secure — Photo: Pond5

3. Use personal information as a password

Another practice that compromises the secrecy of passwords is to create them using personal information. Codes that contain data such as date of birth or marriage and the name of your favorite pet or team can be easily guessed by friends and family based on the knowledge they have about you. Furthermore, the information can also be discovered by hackers after a brief scan of the content you share on social media. Therefore, avoid using personal information when creating a new password.

4 of 8 Passwords that contain personal information are easily guessed by friends and family — Photo: TechTudo

4. Do not use numbers or special characters

The lack of numbers or special characters also makes it easier for hackers to discover a keyword. Adding symbols and numbers, as well as mixing uppercase and lowercase letters, to the password expands the possibilities for filling in each character. On an eight-character keyword that uses only lowercase letters, for example, approximately 208.8 billion combinations are possible. When using uppercase, lowercase and numbers, this number rises to about 218.3 trillion possibilities.

5 of 8 Using special characters and uppercase and lowercase letters increases password security — Photo: Pixabay

5. Swap letters for numbers and special characters

Contrary to what many think, replacing the letters of passwords with numbers and special characters does not make it more secure. That’s because password guessing systems used by hackers are already aware that this is a common replacement. Thus, in intrusion attempts, possible combinations and exchanges using special characters are also considered. The ideal, therefore, is that the password used follows a random typology, that is, that it has a pattern that is more difficult to decipher.

6 out of 8 Hackers use password guessing systems that detect letter substitutions for numbers — Photo: Getty Images

6. Repeat the same password on different accounts

Another common mistake is using the same password for different social networks and services, such as bank accounts and email addresses. The reason is simple: when cracking a keyword, hackers try to reuse it in several other accounts. So, if you repeat the code on more than one account, when one of them is compromised, they are all compromised. In addition, there are also lists of passwords shared between cybercriminals, which further increases the risks.

7 out of 8 Hackers share leaked password lists with each other — Photo: Getty Images

7. Use passwords that only vary by one character

To try not to repeat the same password on different sites, many users vary the keyword by changing just one character. For example, if the password is “TechTudo2021”, it is common to change it to “TechTudo2022”. This process, however, is not recommended, as password guessing software can unravel these similarities and discover the password in the same way. Therefore, avoid establishing a pattern between your passwords and always prioritize random and different passwords from the ones you have already created.

8 of 8 Passwords that vary by just one character can expose user data to leaks and hacks — Photo: Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash

