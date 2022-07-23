Steve Bannon, Former Trump Adviser, Convicted of Contempt of Congress

  • Sam Cabral
  • BBC News in Washington

Steve Bannon speaks to reporters outside of court the day before he is sentenced

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Steve Bannon speaks to reporters outside of court the day before he is sentenced

A US jury found former Donald Trump strategist Steve Bannon guilty on two counts of contempt of Congress.

Bannon, 68, was indicted in 2021 for failing to cooperate with the congressional committee investigating the capitol raid.

The former White House Chief Strategist is appointed as an unofficial adviser to the former US President at the time of the insurrection on January 6, 2021.

He faces up to two years in prison and has to pay up to $200,000 in fines.

