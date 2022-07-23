Steve Bannon sentenced for contempt of US Congress – 7/22/2022 – World

Steve Bannon, one of the main allies of former US President Donald Trump and a figure of influence on the global right, was convicted this Friday (22) of contempt, for disregarding subpoenas of the House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol. The decision is a victory for the Democrat-led panel.

The jury found Bannon, 68, guilty on the two charges he faced: refusal to testify and refusal to hand over documents to the congressional collegiate that investigates the attack on American democracy promoted by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021, in an attempt to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election and the Republican’s electoral defeat.

Each disrespect for Congress is punishable by 30 days to one year in prison, as well as a fine of between $100 and $100,000 — Bannon’s sentence should be set at 21 of October.

The jury’s verdict, made up of eight men and four women, came after less than three hours of deliberations, marking the first successful trial for contempt of Congress since 1974, when a judge found guilty G. Gordon Liddy, a conspirator in Watergate scandal that led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon.

“We may have lost the battle, but we didn’t lose the war,” the condemned man said after Friday’s decision. He did not speak in his own defense at the trial. The House committee called the decision a “victory for the rule of law”, calling for accountability for whoever is responsible for January 6 as well as whoever tries to obstruct the investigations. “No one is above the law,” collegiate leaders Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney said in a statement. The White House did not comment.

Bannon was one of the top advisers to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and the following year he served as his chief strategist in the White House, until the Republican got angry with him over statements made to the press. The American also plays a prominent role in the right-wing media and is close to the Bolsonaro family; he created a project called “The Movement”, to unite right-wing populist leaders around the world, and named federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), son of President Jair Bolsonaro, as his representative in Brazil.

Out there Receive in your email a weekly selection of the most important events in the world; open to non-subscribers.

In closing arguments on Friday, the defense team suggested to jurors that the now-convicted was a political target and painted the main prosecution witness as a politically motivated Democrat and ties to one of the prosecutors. The prosecution responded that Bannon showed disdain for the authority of Congress and needed to be held accountable for disregarding the laws.

Prosecutor Molly Gaston told jurors that the Capitol invasion represented a “dark day” for the US and that “there is nothing political about finding out why January 6th happened and ensuring that such cases never happen again.” On the other hand, Evan Corcoran, one of the lawyers for the Trump ally, questioned why only Bannon would have been chosen to be the target of legal action.

The committee said the former strategist spoke with Trump at least twice the day before the attack and attended a planning meeting at a hotel in Washington. The panel also showed a video in which he says, on his podcast on January 5, 2021, that “hell is going to happen tomorrow”.

The conviction should strengthen the House committee in its search for testimonies and documents from other names in Trump’s orbit. Last year, the former president urged allies not to cooperate with the body, accusing it of trying to harm him politically; several of them answered the call. In June, another former aide to the Republican, Peter Navarro, was also charged with contempt of Congress for refusing to appear in committee testimony. His trial is scheduled for November.

The Justice Department chose not to indict two other Trump allies, Mark Meadows and Daniel Scavino, also for flouting subpoenas from the committee, despite a House vote recommending the measure. But unlike Bannon, Meadows delivered some communications to the panel.

The House body can make a number of referrals to the Justice Department to pursue criminal charges, including against Trump, according to its vice president, Liz Cheney.

The main witness for the prosecution was Kristin Amerling, one of the committee’s top officials. She said Bannon flouted the deadlines to respond to the subpoena, made in September 2021, did not seek to extend the time limit and offered an invalid justification — based on an allegation by Trump, who invoked the tool of executive privilege to keep certain presidential communications under wraps.

The judge limited the scope of the case that Bannon’s team could present to jurors, a move that one of his lawyers said “seriously impeded” the defense. Thus, the former White House strategist could not argue that his communications with the former president were subject to executive privileges and that he relied on legal advice from an attorney to refuse to comply with the subpoenas.

China, middle land Receive in your email the great topics of China explained and contextualized; exclusive to subscribers.

Bannon’s defense further argued that he believed the subpoenas’ deadlines were flexible and subject to negotiation with the committee. But in a last-minute change of heart as the trial date approached, he said he was willing to testify at a public hearing before the committee, an offer that prosecutors said did not change the fact that he had already broken the law. .

In another lawsuit, in 2020, Bannon was accused of having participated in a fraud in a virtual donation campaign related to the construction of a wall on the US-Mexico border, a campaign promise by Trump, which gave him a pardon. presidential election before the case was heard.