Stranger Things star joins new Marvel series

The cast of Stranger Things is on the rise, the actors of the popular Netflix series are engaged in numerous projects in Hollywood. Now the actress Maya Hawke has been confirmed in the animated production of Marvel.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, in the literal translation Luna Girl and Devil Dinosaur, the newest Marvel animation by Disney Branded Television, the series is not part of the cinematographic universe of the studio, and will be for children.

The popular actress of Stranger Things is in the cast of the series, the production depicts the adventures of a teenage genius, Lunella Lafayette and her best friends, one of whom is the T-Rex.

The cast of the animation still counts great stars like Daveed Diggs of Snowpiercer, Laurence Fishburne and Cobie Smulders of the MCU, Alison Brie of GLOW among others (via Digital Spy).

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaursero broadcast on Disney Channel in the US and are expected to be broadcast via Disney+ worldwide, after polemics with Maya Hawke this is positive on the horizon.

Check out the animation trailer:

More about Stranger Things

The creators of the series are developing productions derived from Stranger Things.

The new spin-off series will be inspired by an original idea by Matt and Ross Duffer, the twins who created the show, the streaming platform has also announced a theatrical play set in the same universe.

In addition, it also became the most watched English-language series on streaming. Netflix says its subscribers watched over 930 million hours worldwide in the first 28 days of season four.

Stranger Things 4, volume two, is now available on Netflix. The fifth has already been confirmed, but there is no premiere date set yet.

