Supercine movie 07/23/2022 – A Night More Than Crazy

At the “Supercine” this Saturday, 07/23, you can watch the movie “One Crazy Night” (2011), which is directed by Michael Dowse.

Long synopsis:

Matt Franklin is a 22-year-old recent graduate who doesn’t know what to do with his life. He could have a nice job in an office making a lot of money, but he prefers to work as a clerk at a video store. When Tori Frederking, the girl he was in love with in high school, enters the establishment, he decides to try to win her over. Along with his sister Wendy and his best friend Barry, Matt will take advantage of Kyle Masterson’s party invite to have the best night ever.

Original Title: Take Me Home Tonight

Cast: Anna Faris;Chris Pratt;Dan Fogler;Michael Biehn;Teresa Palmer;Topher Grace

Voice actors: Clécio Souto; Ettore Zuim; Manolo Rey; Mariana Torres; Priscila Amorim; Reginaldo Primo

Nationality: German

Genre: Comedy

Rating System: Not recommended for children under 14

Box office: $7.4 million

Check out the trailer:

today, Saturday, from 00:20 (Brasilia time)

today, Saturday, from 00:20 (Brasilia time) Where to watch? TV Globo’s open channel throughout Brazil.