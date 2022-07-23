Tales of the Walking Dead: Anthology premiere date and trailers

Tales of the Walking Deadthe new universe anthology series of The Walking Deadgot a premiere date for the August 14thon the AMC.

Tales of the Walking Dead presents an anthological format in which each episode is independent, continuing some stories of already known characters, while introducing new ones. Despite having different points of view, the episodes have in common life and death situations for their characters. The series explores the apocalypse through a new vision, with new worlds, myths and mysteries of this universe. zombie.

Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Anthony Edwards (ER), Parker Posey (Lost in Space), Poppy Liu (sunnyside), Jillian Bell (Workaholics), Olivia Munn (The Newsroom), Embeth Davidtz (Ray Donovan), Jessie T. Usher (the boys), Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop) and Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick) are confirmed in the cast of the six episodes of the 1st season, as well as Samantha Mortonwho returns to tell the past of Alpha, the leader of the Whisperers, who terrorized the protagonists of The Walking Dead during the 9th and 10th seasons.

Until now, The Walking Dead already has two series spin off: Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. In the future, there are plans spin off focused on Daryl (Norman Reedus) and another on Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) (both slated to premiere in 2023), and the recently announced Rick and Michonne miniseries.

There is still no premiere date for the series in Portugal.