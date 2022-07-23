TC Teaches: How to program or schedule the sending of messages on WhatsApp

If you’ve been following us for a while, then you probably already know that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add knowledge to your daily life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps. Today, continuing this routine, we present one more tip; this time, for WhatsApp users! Learn below how to schedule the sending of messages on the service through a browser extension.

















How to schedule or schedule the sending of messages on WhatsApp

Present in competing messengers, unfortunately the message scheduling feature is not yet a reality for WhatsApp; not natively, at least. Through WhatsApp Web and thanks to an extension available for Chromium browsers, such as Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, this reality changes a bit. To schedule messages on WhatsApp, the only thing you need is the Blueticks extension installed on your browser. Thus, you will be able to enjoy the convenience of being able to schedule messages on the platform – something that can be extremely useful for those who have the messenger as a work tool. Check below how to install the extension and use the feature. In your browser, go to the Blueticks extension page on the Chrome Web Store. For that, click here;

Now click on “Use in Chrome” to install it in the browser. If necessary, confirm the procedure by clicking on “add extension”.





Now, if the extension itself does not already do so, open the WhatsApp Web page and access it with your account. Once logged in, you will see a slightly different panel next to your profile picture. This indicates that the extension was successfully installed.





To schedule the sending of a message, open the desired chat and click on the clock icon located next to the option to send audio;

In the new window, set the day and time for sending the message. In the dedicated field, write the message subject;

Once everything is ready, click on the “ schedule send ”. Check the “Custom recurrence” box to schedule the message to be sent daily for X days. Check the box “Cancel when a message is received” to have the appointment canceled if the contact sends you a message before the appointment time.

A purple chat bubble will indicate the successfully scheduled message. At the appointed time, the message will be sent.





You learned how to schedule messages on WhatsApp using the Blueticks extension in your browser! It is worth remembering that for the scheduled message to be sent, the WhatsApp Web page must be open in the browser. Unfortunately, Blueticks only allows – in their free plan – to schedule only one message at a time. To schedule more than one message and use the rest of the features in full, it is necessary to subscribe to one of the platform’s annual Premium plans.