The 19 best fantasy movies on Netflix in 2022

A group of immortals have lived among us as invulnerable mercenaries for generations in this Netflix original fantasy film starring Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne from Love and Basketball director Gina Prince-Bythewood. When immortal warriors become targets of a shadowy organization, they must fight for their lives, all the while welcoming a new recruit into their ranks, the first new immortal in centuries.

Featuring beautiful animation from Sony Pictures Imageworks, the talent behind Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Sea Beast is one of Netflix’s best fantasy films and one of Netflix’s best original films. When a young girl hides on a monster-hunting ship, she and her captain’s adopted son find themselves stranded on an island of monsters, where some lessons about their supposed enemies will be revealing.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

The first feature film by the iconic British comedy troupe, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, is one of the funniest movies of all time, but also a great fantasy movie on Netflix. An absurd parody of Arthurian legends, the film follows the celebrated king on a quest to find the Holy Grail. He assembles a team of loyal companions and together they set off on a grand adventure through the dark Middle Ages, facing various obstacles and strange enemies along the way.

Following the immense success of The Witcher on Netflix, based on the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, the streamer has produced this animated spin-off film. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf tells the story of Geralt of Rivia’s mentor and fellow witch Vesemir, who faces the demons of his past along with the literal monsters he’s paid to hunt in this dark fantasy adult animated film.

Conor is going through a difficult situation. His mother is sick, his father is not around and he doesn’t get along with his grandmother. One day, a monster appears at his window and takes him on an adventure, helping him find his courage and carve out a place for himself in the world. Monster Calls is a touching coming-of-age story with performances by Felicity Jones and Liam Neeson. It is among the best fantasy movies on Netflix.

The Golden Compass (2007)

The Golden Compass admittedly strays quite far from its source material, and it’s a weaker film for that, despite some occasional casting choices that seem to come straight out of the pages of Philip Pullman’s eponymous novel. Having said all that, as an independent fantasy film, it’s a bit of fun. In a world ruled by religious fanatics, where everyone has a soul that takes the form of an animal companion, a young woman named Lyra sets out to find her friend when he is kidnapped by forces of evil who may have bigger and darker plans for her. world.

Big Fish (2003)

Big Fish by Tim Burton is a beautiful story about the magic of stories and the difficult relationships between parents and children. William Bloom has a complicated relationship with his father, who has a habit of telling exaggerated stories that mythologize his own life. When his father falls ill, he continues to tell his stories, while William sets out in search of real answers and discovers the truth behind the myths.

FullMetal Alchemist (2017)

Based on the anime and manga series of the same name, FullMetal Alchemist tells the story of alchemist Edward Elric, who seeks the Philosopher’s Stone to restore his brother to his human form after an attempt to resurrect his dead mother goes horribly wrong. Elric must operate carefully as he is under the watchful eye of the military government and mysterious monsters.

The Water Man (2020)

Desperately hoping to find a way to save his sick mother, a boy ventures into a remote forest where legend suggests he may encounter a mythical creature that can cheat death in this touching and tragic family drama. The Water Man stars David Oyelowo, who also directs, along with Rosario Dawson, Alfred Molina, Maria Bello, and more.

Dragon of Desires

With the voices of Jackie Chan, Constance Wu, John Cho and more, Wish Dragon is a Netflix original family fantasy film and is a real treat. Teenager Din longs to reconnect with his childhood best friend when he suddenly encounters a wish-granting dragon, showing him the endless possibilities that come with a little magic.

A Mustache Away (2020)

Whisker Away is part of Netflix’s Japanese anime collection, and the streamer serves as an international distributor. The film tells the story of Miyo Sasaki, who becomes a cat while trying to get the attention of her classmate Kento Hinode. When she visits him in cat form, she begins to lose sight of the line between her human self and her cat self. Whisker Away is available to stream in the original Japanese or English dub.

Mirai (2018)

When Kun runs away from home, jealous of his new baby sister, he stumbles upon a magical garden. When he realizes that the garden is a time travel portal, he embarks on a series of adventures, meeting his mother as a child and his sister as a grown-up. Mirai is the first anime feature film from a studio other than Ghibli to be nominated for an Oscar. It is among the best anime and best fantasy movies on Netflix right now.

Afterlife Party (2021)

It is said that ghosts remain because they have unfinished business. That’s definitely the case for party girl Cassie in the Netflix original comedy Afterlife of the Party. After she dies in a freak accident during a wild night, Cassie has to make amends for all the mistakes she’s made in life before she can take her wings and cross over to the other side.

Night Books (2021)

Nightbooks is a great fantasy movie on Netflix that also doubles as a perfect scary movie for kids. Alex loves scary stories. One night, he goes to bed and wakes up in a witch’s magical apartment. Along with a fellow prisoner, Alex has to tell a scary story to satisfy the witch every night, or else he’ll be trapped in her house forever.

Dark Shadows (2012)

Based on the cult classic TV show, Tim Burton’s Dark Shadows is a fish-out-of-water comedy fantasy. When 18th century playboy Barnabas Collins angers a witch, she turns him into a vampire and buries him alive. When he finally breaks free from his tomb in 1972, he’s a man out of time trying to make sense of his new (after) life. Dark Shadows wasn’t very well received at launch, and Johnny Depp’s performance as Collins is a bit over the top, but Burton’s signature style and some standout supporting performances make this one shine.

How to train your dragon 2 (2014)

DreamWorks’ standout family franchise continues to rise in How to Train Your Dragon 2, a strong follow-up to the heartfelt first film and one of Netflix’s best fantasy films. It’s been five years since the truce between the Vikings and the Dragons, which meant peaceful coexistence for everyone. Hiccup and Toothless are part of a group that maps unknown territories. Peace is threatened when they discover a cave filled with hundreds of dragons and find themselves between the people of Berk and a power-hungry warrior.

The Knight Before Christmas (2019)

It would be hard to argue that Netflix’s list of Christmas movies is good in the traditional sense of the word, but each one is certainly entertaining in its intended way. Low-budget holiday features include some especially fun rides, including The Knight Before Christmas, a pretty silly fantasy movie on Netflix that will help you get into the Christmas spirit. Starring Vanessa Hudgens, the film follows a young woman helping a medieval knight find his way home when he is accidentally transported to the present day while on vacation. But not before developing feelings for him.

Over the Moon (2020)

Featuring beautiful animation and a touching story, Over the Moon is a Netflix original fantasy film in which young adventurer Fei Fei builds a rocket to fly to the moon, where she hopes to meet the mythical goddess Chang’e. If Fei Fei can prove the goddess’s existence, she will honor her mother’s memory.

Rise of the Guardians (2012)

What if figures like Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy and more weren’t just holiday symbols, but actually protected Earth’s children from the forces of evil? That’s the premise of Rise of the Guardians, an animated children’s film that is rapidly approaching classic status. When an evil bogeyman tries to overthrow the Guardians, eroding the children’s belief in them, Jack Frost hatches a plan to save the day.

