Balancing the best of comedy but with a slightly darker content, the horror comedy genre is usually very versatile, very pleasing to both audiences or even spectators who are now entering the genre.

Some are anthologies, while others are episodes and ongoing seasons that keep the viewer involved throughout the story that will remain for countless seasons.

Check out the 5 best horror comedy series to watch below:

Scream Queens (2015-2016)

Having as one of the creators the legendary Ryan Murphyfamous for being involved in series like American Horror Story, American Crime Story and Glee.

Scream Queens Focuses on Kappa Kappa Tau Sisterhood at Wallace University, Led by Chanel Oberlin (Emma Roberts) and her followers Chanels #2 (Ariana Grande)#3 (Billie Lourd) and #5 (Abigail Breslin)which are threatened by Dean Cathy Munsch (Jamie Lee Curtis).

The events reignite a murder mystery that took place 20 years ago, with the resurgence of the serial killer dressed as the Red Devil’s mascot, who begins preying on members of the brotherhood.

Image: Playback/Fox

Santa Clarita Diet (2017-2019)

In Santa Clarita Diet, Sheila and Joel are a normal couple whose lives are turned upside down when Sheila suddenly dies. However, when she comes back to life, she discovers that she must consume humans in order to survive.

The series manages to find the right recipe to be able to terrify and at the same time please its audience with many moments of laughter.

Image: Playback/Netflix

Ash vs. Evil Dead (2015-2018)

Decades after the events of the films, Ash vs. evil dead manages not to miss a beat while delivering the classic scares of Sam Raimi. Ash Williams spent three decades avoiding responsibility. However, when the dead return to terrorize the world, he reluctantly springs back into action to save the day.

Image: Disclosure / Starz

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? (1969-1970)

It was at this very moment that the dog established Scooby Doo as a pop culture phenomenon, that’s because Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? It was a children’s show that had enough to keep anyone entertained, adults included.

The series that is available to watch on HBO Max focuses on a group of young people and their dog who investigate spooky mysteries involving monsters and ghosts, it’s worth noting that the group has hosted countless other movies, cartoons, and more.

Image: Disclosure/Warner Bros.

Tales from the Crypt (1989-1996)

The anthology horror series aired on HBO bringing the classic to life EC Comics with hilarious and terrifying details. Presented by witty Crypt Keeper, Tales from the Crypt presents a different tale that usually involved a character receiving his punishment through supernatural means.

However, this is one of the horror-comedy series that is more inclined towards horror than comedy, but still being a good choice for those looking for a series of the genre.