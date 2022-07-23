The arguments in favor of a shorter working day

Admin 1 hour ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Man walking with skateboard in hands

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Three-day weekends are great, but condensing five workdays into four can be stressful.

Concern for the well-being of professionals and the productivity of companies during the pandemic caused some employers to test new work formats.

Much has been said about the four-day week. Turns out, three-day weekends are great, but condensing five workdays into four can be stressful for some workers and their employers — or even unfeasible.

But there may be alternatives. Some organizational psychologists are suggesting reducing the length of the workday.

Working for less time – six hours instead of eight, for example – can be a practical solution for a greater number of companies and also greatly improve the lives of professionals.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Eduardo Moreira on Anitta’s support: do we want to be right or win the election?

Declaration of support from funkeira to Lula brings together more social groups to PT’s campaign, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved