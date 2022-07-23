The Barbie movie comes to reinforce pink as a strong trend | The Day More



Barbie movie comes to strengthen the trend of pink in fashion – Reproduction: Instagram

Barbie movie comes to strengthen the trend of pink in fashionPlayback: Instagram

Published 07/22/2022 12:19

The recordings of the Barbie film have been talked about on the internet, from the use of the Brazilian flag in one of the recordings to the actors’ looks. In terms of fashion, the most used color, which is part of the character’s identity, confirms a trend that remains strong, pink.

In the film, who gives life to the character Barbie is the actress Margot Robbie who abuses looks with a very 80’s and 90’s footprint, with a hint of the 2000’s and much, much more. pink.

The vibrant color that is the doll’s trademark is explored from all-pink compositions to very neon looks, one of which mixes green and other trends from the 80s, such as acrylic accessories and the half leg warmer, which also reappeared.

Barbie’s recordings only strengthened the pink trend that was already strong. One of the brands that invested in color, however, was Valentino in its last show at Paris Fashion Week, which abused pink not only on the catwalk, but throughout the show’s scenery.

Therefore, pink is also already making its presence felt on the streets and on the red carpets. Recently, two celebrities who bet on the trend were actress Anne Hathaway and singer Anitta.

liked the trend pink that will still give a lot to talk about, is that because the Barbie movie is still in the recording phase? So, you can make your choices and start using the trend. Amazon’s fashion section has several options for you to play with.

* Dia Mais can earn commission on sales originated from this article