The best semiconductor ever?

Technological Innovation Website Editor – 07/22/2022

Boron arsenide turned out to be a better semiconductor than expected. But is he himself the “best of them all”?

[Imagem: Christine Daniloff/MIT]

Perfect semiconductor?

Silicon has been a good enough semiconductor to revolutionize human technology, making us make a bigger leap in 50 years than in past millennia.

And this element so abundant on Earth has done this even though it is not what physicists call an “ideal semiconductor.”

In fact, no one is perfect: Although silicon allows electrons to easily pass through its crystalline structure, it is far less welcoming towards gaps, or holes, the quasi-particles that carry positive charges – and harnessing both is important for some types of chips. .

Also, silicon is not very good at conducting heat, so avoiding overheating problems was one of the main reasons why the processors’ power build-up had to be slowed down.

Because of this, the search for semiconductors closer to the ideal has never ceased.

And Jungwoo Shin and colleagues from several universities in China and the US believe they are closer to that goal.

Initially it will be necessary to develop techniques to synthesize cubic boron arsenide on a large scale.

[Imagem: University of Houston]

boron arsenide

The new material, whose characteristics have just been described as closer to the ideal than silicon, is boron arsenide (BAs).

In fact, boron arsenide is an old acquaintance of the team, which has already demonstrated that this material can reduce the heating of processors.

The novelty is now that they have managed to synthesize a crystalline form of BAs known as cubic, which until now had only been generated in very small samples and full of defects.

And, by studying this slightly purer crystal, the team demonstrated that it has a very high ambipolar mobility, that is, it allows both negative electrons and positive holes to travel equally, and this low resistance to positive charges reduces the heat generated by the passage. of the current.

The experiments confirmed that the thermal conductivity of cubic boron arsenide is several times greater than that of silicon with respect to positive charges.

But, speaking of replacing silicon, there is still a long way to go. To begin with, it will be necessary to determine whether cubic boron arsenide can be manufactured practically and economically, and much further research will be needed to get an idea of ​​its real technical possibilities.

On the other hand, even if it doesn’t replace silicon, the material can find its own niche, where its unique properties make a difference.

carrier mobility

The mobility of electric charge carriers is measured in the unit square centimeters per volt per second (cmtwoV-1s-1).

In experiments that a part of the team carried out at MIT, in the USA, the researchers reported a mobility of 1,600 cmtwoV-1s-1. This part of the work used an optical transient grid method to measure electrical mobility and thermal conductivity.

In experiments carried out in China, however, using a different technique, results ranging from 1,500 cmtwoV-1s-1 at 3,000 cmtwoV-1s-1, due to variations in the quality of the samples. And, in these peak cases, it appears that the holes have a much higher mobility than the electrons, creating an even greater contrast with the silicon.

For comparison, silicon has an average mobility of 1000 cmtwoV-1s-1 (1400 for electrons and 450 for holes). But other semiconductors already well known and used by the industry are much better: germanium reaches 4,000 cmtwoV-1s-1 and glio arsenide can reach 10,000 cmtwoV-1s-1.

Thus, the researchers’ claim that boron arsenide might be “the best semiconductor ever” seems largely exaggerated.

