the best series and movies of the actress, according to Rotten Tomatoes

Check out which Selena Gomez movies pleased the critics and the public, according to Rotten Tomatoes
Selena Gomez is turning 30 and to celebrate the birthday of the singer and actress who has done a little bit of everything in her life, we have selected 8 series and films that have been successful among critics and the public, according to the evaluations made on Rotten Tomatoes.
Check out:
#8 PROTECTION PROGRAM FOR PRINCESSES (2009)
🍅 60%
Cast: Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Tom Verica
Direction: Allison Liddi-Brown
While this original adventure/comedy doesn’t stray from the usual promotional model, screenwriter Annie DeYoung has a good message for young girls about self-esteem.
#7 RUDDERLESS (2014)
🍅 64%
Cast: Selena Gomez, Billy Crudup, Anton Yelchin, Felicity Huffman, Jamie Chung
Direction: William H. Macy
This movie is a roller coaster of emotions and the shock, when it comes, will leave you reeling
#6 SPRING BREAKERS (2013)
🍅 67%
Cast: Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Benson, Rachel Korine, James Franco
Direction: Harmony Korine
Surrender to the dark but brilliantly fun view of the spring break experience
#5 RAMONA AND BEEZUS (2010)
🍅 70%
Cast: Selena Gomez, Joey King, John Corbett and Bridget Moynahan
Direction: Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum
He makes you laugh, he makes you smile, he makes you appreciate and he makes you want to look around and hug those wonderful people in your life.
#4 THE FUNDAMENTALS OF CARING (2016)
🍅 77%
Cast: Selena Gomez, Paul Rudd, Craig Roberts
Direction: Rob Burnett
An unforgettable, dark comedy with lots of profanity.
#3 SELENA + CHEF (2020-PRESENT)
🍅 100%
Cast: Selena Gomez
Direction:Aaron Saidman
Gomez’s show isn’t necessarily a cooking tutorial (as much as you can pick up a few hints) but rather a cathartic, lighthearted comedy that invites the audience to identify with the daunting task of trying something new.
#2 THE WIZARDS OF WAVERLY PLACE (2007-2012)
🍅 100%
Cast: Selena Gomez, Jake T. Austen, David Henrie
Direction: Todd J. Greenwald
Much like Punky Brewster, Gomez infused the family – and the show – with a personality that made the series endlessly fun.
#1 ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (2021-PRESENT)
🍅 100%
Cast: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Creation: Steve Martin and John Hoffman
On paper, Only Murders In The Building lives up to all expectations – and yet, everything about the series is also blissfully fun.
