The caves that reveal the mystery of the Maya's human sacrifices

  • Richard Collet
  • BBC Travel*

The Mayans likely staged elaborate and deadly theatrical recreations of the Popol Vuh, the Mayan creation myth.

Recent research shows what rituals were like to enact the Maya creation story, bringing to light details of the religious sacrifices of this ancient Mesoamerican people in Belize.

The eerie red glow of the lanterns shows the broken pottery on the damp clay floor of the cave.

Our guide shined white light on the stalactites and stalagmites, revealing broken stone metates—tools used by the Mayans to grind corn—and large clay pots.

Until the light caught the glow of a human skull half buried in the clay. His front teeth were broken and his bones crystallized into calcite a long time ago.

